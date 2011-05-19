Worst tech knockoffs ever

By T3 Online
1/19
WeFound
Looking strikingly similar to Amazon's big selling ereader, Peking University Founder are the company behind this Kindle-lookalike that features a navigational wheel, SIM support and will cost you around $210 to prise one away.
2/19
MacBook Air clone
Not only do we have a rip off of Apple's ultra thin laptop, but to go with a 10-inch black screen bezel, 2 USB ports and a SD card reader amongst its specs, we also get a fake Steve Jobs to advertise it.
3/19
iReadyGo RG
This NGP and Xbox 360 mash-up is tipped to host a 1GHz Cortex-A8 CPU and include features such as a 720p camera, HDMI-out, and video playback compatibility for MP4, WMV, AVI. It will probably beat the NGP to the market. Will it be as good? Probably not.
4/19
xbox PX-3600
With games such as Hospitalidad and 'classic' 9 pin controllers, one of which vibrates, were not too convinced that the PX-3600 matches up to Microsoft's flagship console.
5/19
Smart Cover clone
Inevitably clones of the Apple Smart Cover were going to surface and this may just be the worst offender. While it appears to incorporate the same magnetic hinge design, the guys at
Mic Gadget found that it was by no means robust. Apparently it gives off quite a bad smell, which can't be good for the commute.
6/19
HiiPhone
T3 were amongst those championing the cause for an iPhone nano, but we didn't envisage it looking like this. The HiPhone has a flip out design that reveals a physical keypad, but we're not quite sure what kind of app action you are going to get from this.
7/19
Guitar praise
Okay, so it's not technically a knock off but as Activision put Guitar Hero on 'hiatus' the Christian music game lets you rock out on your PC to such classic as 'Going Under' by This Beautiful Republic and 'Jesus Freak' by dc Talk.
8/19
BlockBerry
It's one thing to rip off the Canadian-based mobile manufacturer, but borrowing the face of US President Barack Obama is a whole other matter. If you're interested in the Storm 9500 KIRF pictured, you can expect a 3.2-inch touchscreen, 460MHz processor, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity and 3G support. You're probably not though...
9/19
Sony Style L80 Mini laptop
If the Vaio P is just a bit out of your price range, you could always opt for this ultra portable PC from KIRF manufacturer Sony Style. Firstly, there's no association with Sony despite the name, and for around $300, you'll get a 8.9-inch screen ultra portable PC with a 1.6GHz Atom processor and a 16GB hard disk.
10/19
Super Wonderful Mario
Remember when the Italian plumber had to save Snow White and the seven dwarves? No, neither do we, but according to this game cartridge, the adventure does exist...
11/19
Super Megason
Want to indulge in some retro gaming fun? Well we would probably not recommend this. Looking like it's been spawned from a Super Nintendo, the Megason also seems to come with the kind of light gun you used to brandish when playing Duck Hunt. There's also the follow up, the Super Megason IV which looks a whole lot like the PlayStation One.
12/19
MiWii
The MiWii console brings you 16-bit of gaming goodness with both Miwi Remote Controllers and a Wireless Joypad to play your way through 10 sports games and 30 arcade games. Rustle up $22 dollars to prise one from the online shelves.
13/19
iPed
An iPad knock-off that even comes with its own Wikipedia entry, the iPed runs on Google Android and sports a 7-inch LCD display. It'll cost you around $105, but you'll probably want to wait for the iPed 2 right?
14/19
iDong
Highly unlikely to ever make it over to these shores, the gaming system that looks a lot like something that Microsoft has recently knocked up for the Xbox 360 uses infrared motion sensor technology to track player movement. And let's not get started on the name...
15/19
Wee
A Wii but not as we know it. Packaging for The Mini DVD player appears to share more than a striking resemblance to Ninty's motion controlled console. Pure coincidence or clever marketing ploy? We'll let you decide on that one...
16/19
T32 iphone
A admirable iPhone-lookalike from its appearance, it's a shame that the same can't be said about the specs. The 2.5G handset has a 3-megapixel camera that you'll brand useless for video calling as the connection will be too slow to make them.
17/19
Chintendo Vii
It's another Wii knockoff and this one even has its own advert. Complete with fake Wii bowling and fake Wii sports amongst its titles, sadly the Chintendo guys have failed to get the Redknapps on board for this campaign.
18/19
iPhone 5
Has the next generation Apple smartphone been hiding over in China all this time? Well not quite, but Shanzai is touting this white handset that apparently sports Bluetooth and a 3-megapixel camera.
19/19
Polystation
Drawn between whether it should be PlayStation or Wii? Well the Nintendo Polystation could solve that conundrum. Apparently you can look forward to Digital Stereo and built-in programmes.