Premium-grade portable tech you should own already

LaCie Porsche Design Portable Drive

Porsche Design is a premium brand that produces all manner of gorgeous tech goodies from its base in Austria. This LaCie portable drive is a prime example, with a delicious case that is all high-polish bevelled edges and sandblast effect goodness. The lustrous silver finished conceals a drive that boasts 4TB of storage, connectivity comes in the shame of USB-C and it works with PC and Mac computers.

HP ENVY x360

The HP ENVY 15 is a lean but mean laptop machine that delivers impressive performance for something so, well, slimline. There’s an Intel Dual-Core i5-8250U processor, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB solid-state drive, while the 15.6-inch Full HD touchscreen is a joy to behold. Fans of quality audio will love the Bang & Olufsen dual speakers and battery life is up to 11 hours and 45 minutes and it’s all wrapped up in a very inviting natural silver finish.

Microsoft Surface Book 2

Traditional laptops can be a pain to lug around, so replace yours with this, the awesome Microsoft Surface Book 2. It offers all of the performance you’ll need, thanks to an Intel Core i7 processor, 1TB sold-state drive and 16GB of RAM. However, it weighs just 1.64kg but still delivers a 13.5-inch PixelSense display and runs Windows 10 Pro like a dream. One USB Type-C and two full size USB 3.0 ports, as well as an ultra-high-speed SD card slot means connectivity is covered too.

Sony Portable Laser Projector

This dinky compact laser projector is great either around the home or for taking with you on a trip. It’s got a 13cm square cubic 930gram design, but inside there’s a bunch of technology that projects a crystal clear 720p HD image onto a flat space ranging from 22 to 80 inches. An SXRD panel ensures high contrast (4000:1) plus the included wireless unit with HDMI connection lets you hook up a Blu-ray player in an instant. There’s also a pair of built-in bass reflex speakers and Sony's xLOUD technology.

Pure Pop Maxi S Portable Digital DAB/FM Radio

The Pure Pop Maxi S might be double the size of its Midi counterpart but it’s still compact enough to feel fully portable. The dual alarm LCD clock design offers up FM, DAB and Bluetooth audio sources, with the latter allowing you to stream tunes from your own smartphone to the device. There are 10 DAB and 10 FM presets, four quick access buttons plus a stereo headphone socket and auxiliary-in for an iPod or MP3 player. And, of course, it’s got that signature ease of use you expect from the Pure brand.

Apple MacBook 12"

An Apple MacBook Pro might involve parting with a sizeable amount of the folding stuff, but this 12-inch edition is perfect if you’re looking for less weight, nominal weight and oodles of power. This version packs an Intel Core i5 processor, there’s 8GB of RAM and a chunky 512GB solid-state drive. The 2304 x 1440 pixel screen is great on the eyes. Plus, there are all the usual Apple productivity tools as part of the specification and up to 10 hours of wireless web time from the battery. Best of all though is the fact that it weighs just 0.92kg, so you’ll be happy carrying it anywhere.

Nintendo Switch

There’s little doubt that the Nintendo Switch console is the best thing to happen to portable gaming in quite some time. This bundle comes complete with Super Mario Odyssey plus Joy-Con controllers so you’re in business as soon as it arrives. And, while the Switch is great at home, it’s also a premium package if you’re travelling. The 6.2-inch multi-touch capacitive touch screen with a resolution of 1280 x 720 is great for long playing sessions while HDMI and Wi-Fi covers the connectivity side of things.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8

Samsung’s Note 8 delivers oodles of viewing real estate thanks to its 6.3-inch Quad HD+ Super AMOLED screen and behind the glass there’s performance to match the crystal clear clarity. There’s an S Pen too that lets you tackle all manner of chores, while the 64GB hard drive, 6GB of RAM and octa-core processor combination means performance aplenty. This bundle also packs in a Samsung wireless charger too, so you’re ready for anything.

Bose SoundSport in-ear headphones

Traditional headphones can be great, but if you’ve got designs on listening to music anywhere – and we mean anywhere – then these wireless weather-resistant Bose in-ear bins are the way forward. Bluetooth connectivity means there are no cables to fret about and the beefy battery life means you can expect five hours of tunes off one charge. There’s a magnetised charging case plus three sizes of super-comfy StayHear+ Sport Tips to suit any kind of lughole.

Beoplay A1 by Bang & Olufsen

Bluetooth speakers are two-a-penny, but if you’re a discerning listener and like a tune on the go then head in the direction of this, the Beoplay A1 by Bang & Olufsen. This gadget might be small, but it packs a punch and uses two drivers, built in amp and speakers to produce sound that reaches 140 Watts at peak performance. Battery life means it’s good for up to 24 hours service, plus there’s USB-C for charging, a 3.5mm mini-jack and leather strap. It clocks in at 4.8cm high and 13.3cm in diameter with a weight of just 0.6kg.

Sony Portable USB 3.1 Flash Storage Drive

USB storage drives come in all shapes and sizes but this 128GB Sony offering delivers a touch of sophistication alongside its beefy capacity. Fashioned in stylish grey the flash storage is quick and efficient, with read speeds up to 160MB/s, while connectivity is via USB 3.1. Compatible with Windows 7, 8, 8.1, 10 and MacOS X 10.9 and above, this is one drive that looks every bit as classy as that Sony brand name suggests.