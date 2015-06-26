Hands-on review: Mercedes-Benz GLE 500e, Merc's new plug-in monster

Previous Next 1/7

Introduction

The craze for outrageously large SUVs shows no sign of abating, as the majority of families with a few quid to spare are still opting for the comforting surroundings of a bulbous faux-by-four rather than an estate or saloon.

While a Nissan Qashqai or a Kia Sorento may suffice for those on a budget, there are a growing number of well-heeled individuals that want luxury, speed and a German badge on the bonnet.

The Mercedes-Benz ML once catered for this type but it was getting a bit old and stuffy, so the German marque has released a thoroughly refreshed version with a new name (GLE), new styling, the latest tech, overhauled engines and a plug-in hybrid version for the first time.

It's massive, ludicrously comfortable and eerily silent as you cruise around town on battery power alone.

Here's how we got on with it.