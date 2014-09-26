Best Apple iPhone and iPad iOS 8 apps to download now

By Max Parker
1Password
1Password, the hugely popular password creator and storage app, really comes into its own with the release of iOS8. First off, a handy Safari extension will let you easily add your saved passwords into a website without having to keep hopping back to the app. Also, 1Password integrates TouchID, so you'll be able to get at all that saved info with just a press of your thumb.
Free | Download
Pocket has added an icon into the Safari share sheet in iOS8, meaning you'll be able to add long articles to your read later queue straight from Safari.
Free | Download
SwiftKey
The super popular keyboard replacement is finally available for iOS with the release of iOS8, letting you change the system wide keyboard. SwiftKey has fantastic word knowledge, learning the way you type and learning all about your habits. It can even plug into your social network accounts and give you pointers from there. There's also a swiping keyboard - just drag your finger across the letters to type.
Free | Download
Things
Things is a handy to-do app that boasts great syncing between the iPad, iPhone and Mac along with a load of top feature for keeping you up-to-date with everything. New for iOS8 update includes share sheet support, so saving things to your list is much easier than before.
£6.99 | Download
Clear
Clear is easily the best to-do app for iOS, and it's just about to get a whole lot better. Instead of having to open the app to check your list, you'll be able to add a widget to your notification tray and have a quick glance at your busy day.
£1.99 | Download
Asphalt 8
Upgraded to run on the new Metal engine that comes with iOS 8, Asphalt 8 looks even better than it did before, yet it still packs that arcade style and adrenaline fuelled action racing. IAP is still a right pain though.
Free | Download
EyeEm
Photo filters galore that now plug directly into your Photos app, so no need to recopy everything over multiple times to get the perfectly edited snap.
Free | Download
Stopcast
Swish looking London bus tracker that uses the widget functionality to give you a glanceable countdown of upcoming buses without having to open up the app.
Free | Download
YPlan
Uber-cool ticketing app that makes it easy to find quirky stuff to do in London, along with a few other cities around the world. For iOS8 YPlan has added a widget to alert you to upcoming events you're attending along with TouchID security for your payments.
Free | Download
Swype
Another system wide keyboard replacement for iOS with, as you can probably guess, swipe typing gestures. If you're new to this, it basically lets you drag your finger from letter to letter to create words and it's actually a pretty good timesaver. it'll also suggest words and there's a great autocorrect too.
69p | Download