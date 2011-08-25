Nikon COOLPIX AW100 review: Hands-on

Nikon has revealed the AW100 a camera so tough that it would make Chuck Norris quiver

The Nikon COOLPIX AW100 is Nikon's first 'rugged' camera designed for those who lead an adventurous life and need a camera that will suitably do them proud.

Waterproof to an impressive 10m the Nikon is truly waterproof, none of this 'splashproof' malarky, shockproof from heights of 1.5m and freezeproof to temperatures as low as -10 degrees. All of this achievable without the need for extra-casing or any attachements. Inside you'll fine a 16MP sensor and full 1080p video recording with stereo sound, add to that Nikon's EXPEED 2 processing system and a full panorama mode.

Watch our Nikon COOLPIX AW100 video for all the details as we get our hands on the tough camera.