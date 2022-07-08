Huawei FreeBuds Pro 2 review: Android's AirPods Pro rivals

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

In the mix of Huawei's successes and stumbles, among the most promising products from the brand to date have been its FreeBuds earbuds. These have offered impressive active noise cancellation (ANC) at a reasonable price, across various styles that myself and the team at T3 have praised over the years. Now, Huawei updates its most premium earbuds line with the FreeBuds Pro 2, which I have on review here.

Featuring an improved fit, IP54-rated water resistance, and a new dual-speaker design, which features both a dynamic driver and planar diaphragm, the FreeBuds Pro 2 introduce new features to a familiar package. The ‘cubist’ design has returned, ditching traditional round stems in favour of flat sides with touch- and squeeze-based interaction. The FreeBuds Pro 2 also sport the same quality ANC we saw in the last-gen Pro model, only this time, using three microphones with smarter positioning.

Better still, Huawei’s improved its app, AI Life, to feature more EQ settings, not to mention a preset created in partnership with Devialet. But it isn’t all better on paper: the FreeBuds' quoted battery time is slightly down at 30hrs with the case, and 6.5hrs on a single charge, putting it behind Sony’s excellent WF-1000XM4, but ahead of Apple’s AirPod Pros.

So can Huawei’s flagship earbuds cross the good-but-not-best-in-class threshold to outperform the likes of Apple and Sony? Let me walk you through the highs, the mids and the lows...

Huawei FreeBuds Pro 2 review: Price and availability

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

Costing £169 the Huawei FreeBuds Pro 2 undercut the top-end of the mainstream wireless buds market, with Apple, Bose, Sennheiser and Sony’s flagship equivalents each costing more.

That said, out of all the brands, Huawei has the least audio heritage, and with plucky brands like Nothing coming in with its £99 Ear 1 that, on paper, packs in many of the same specs – I could argue that the FreeBuds Pro 2's competition still makes it a tough sell.

Huawei FreeBuds Pro 2 review: Design and ergonomics

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

The case of the FreeBuds Pro 2 is instantly familiar to anyone who’s used the original FreeBuds Pro, and its styling isn’t a world apart from Apple’s AirPods Pro’s pebble-like container, especially finished in Ceramic White. That's the finish I'd go for, as I find the Silver Blue, as my pictures around this review show, to look too shiny and plasticky. There's also a Silver Frost finish option.

The USB-C port on the undercarriage of the case sits next to an LED light, which indicates how charged up the case’s battery is. There’s also a wireless charging point, a pairing button, and the case opens up with a snap to reveal the two buds.

Before taking the FreeBuds Pro 2 out of the box, you’ll see a second LED light shine between the buds. This indicates how charged up they are and also when you’re in pairing mode. It’s all very straightforward, as is pairing your buds – just long-press the button on the case. I wish all manufacturers opted for such a simple setup process.

Despite Huawei shrinking the FreeBuds Pro 2 case versus the original, at 55g, it’s still markedly heavier than the cases of the Sony WF-1000XM4 and AirPods Pro. While slimmer than the Sony case, the FreeBuds are more pronounced in a skinny pocket than Apple’s more battery-frugal, but nevertheless slender buds box.

The FreeBuds Pro 2 have also been shrunk down when compared to the originals. I find that the new, shorter stem makes the Pro 2 slightly more squat, while their reduced thickness makes them less prominent when in the ear.

In fact, when it comes to fit, that’s one area where I feel the FreeBuds Pro 2 outperform the best from their Sony rivals, whose stem-free buds need more frequent readjusting. However, Apple’s more streamlined AirPods Pro have the best fit of the bunch.

A good fit is half the battle with a pair of earbuds, and the Huawei FreeBuds Pro 2 do a great job of staying in, whether on calls or pottering about the house. Workouts left me readjusting them slightly every 10 minutes or so, but they didn’t fall out during an hour-long session. Still, indoor cycling isn't exactly impactful on head position unlike some other sports.

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

Also a boon for the buds is the fact they now feature IP56 splash resistance, so can handle workouts without breaking a sweat.

There’s a lot to be said for good on-device controls, and when I saw the FreeBuds Pro 2’s smaller stems, I was concerned there would be less to squeeze, and more fiddly interaction. That may be the case to a degree, but I still found controlling music a doddle.

You can customise what single, double and triple-squeeze actions do, in addition to a long-press, while a swipe up and down the front of the stem will adjust the volume. That’s loads of on-device control, and once you get the hang of it, the FreeBuds Pro 2 are more intuitive than the much-lauded touch controls of the Sony WF-1000XM4.

Better still, you can set your phone’s native voice assistant – be it Google Assistant or Apple’s Siri to be activated by a long-press.

With three tip sizes in the box, I was able to securely fit these buds in ears, with the largest size producing the best fit and passive sound isolation. The buds have wear detection which worked flawlessly in my week testing them, and you can bypass this feature in the app if you want.

Huawei FreeBuds Pro 2 review: Features and specification

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

The headline-grabbing feature of the FreeBuds Pro 2 is the fact the tiny buds are the first to feature two drivers: a dynamic driver, associated with more responsive bass; and a planar magnetic driver, known to deliver lower distortion and superior trebles.

We’ve seen a few planar drivers in earbuds before at T3, but generally speaking these tend to live in large headphones, given the extra space they typically require and the high price generally associated with them. The Audeze Euclids are one example of a pair of planar-powered wired buds, but they cost an eye-watering £1,000 and over.

This context, and the fact the specific planar diaphragm used in the FreeBuds Pro 2 is a first of its kind – a UHF micro planar diaphragm – left me in two minds as to whether to expect miracles from these earbuds, or to take the world-first klaxon with a pinch of salt. Nevertheless, Huawei has got my attention.

Getting down with some geekery, Huawei’s quad-magnet 11mm dynamic driver promises punchier bass at frequencies as low as 14Hz. That's ultra low, although chances are you won't notice as most productions roll off the bass below 20Hz to keep things sounding cleaner.

Remember Nura and the Nuraphones? The brand launched some well-received headphones in 2017 that measured your ear canals. It did this to help it adjust the EQ just for you, and has inspired a generation of ear canal-reading tech – the FreeBuds Pro 2 being the latest.

Unlike past generation FreeBuds though, rather than just read your ears once, the Pro 2 keep listening to how everything sounds in there, adjusting the EQ accordingly for a more consistent experience, even if the buds move around.

All this tech talk, and we haven’t even covered codecs. A perfect pairing for Hi-Res audio phones like the Sony Xperia 1 IV or the Vivo X80 Pro, the FreeBuds support LDAC at up to 990kbit/s.

The buds also have three microphones which help with both noise-cancelling and in-call sound isolation, and Huawei’s repositioned the mics, so they’re less likely to fall victim to wind interference, with wind noise-cancelling of up to 12 metres per second.

Huawei FreeBuds Pro 2 review: Performance

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

All these features and it’s clear – Huawei talks a big talk, but the real question is, how do these things sound? When I started using Huawei’s FreeBuds Pro 2, I was undeniably impressed.

Firing up pop songs, the buds have a confident, front-loaded sound that's exciting and more lively than Apple’s AirPods Pro. Vocals sound warm and clear, while bass carries well.

This was the case for most of the chart music I listened to on the FreeBuds Pro 2. That said, the soundscape Huawei produces can’t match the broad environment Sony’s WF-1000XM4 create.

Acoustic tracks are handled well by the FreeBuds, as they’re relatively simple with a well-treated vocal and an easy-to-identify instrumental. The non-acoustic versions of songs like Declan McKenna's Rapture, however, aren’t handled quite as well as their simpler, string-focused counterparts. They show a bit more muddiness in the complex mid-range area, missing out on detail. This is a peek into what to expect from more instrumentally textured music.

Rewinding the clock a bit, and older tracks, which are difficult to ‘upscale’, sound warm, yet a touch flat on the FreeBuds Pro 2's four preset EQ profiles. This is where the custom EQ settings really come into their own – I defaulted to a custom EQ every time I played back older tracks with less dynamic range captured in the recording.

The FreeBuds Pro 2 don’t struggle quite so much with deeper vocals, which they flesh out really nicely. Elvis’s Can’t Help Falling in Love sounds expansive and inviting. This leaning towards producing healthy low tones carries forward to bass-heavy tracks too, while never ignoring confident treble.

Playing classical music proved too much for the FreeBuds, though, even with the custom EQ active. This is the earbuds' most notable shortfall versus the competition – complex instrumentals. While both Apple and Huawei’s flagship buds miss out on Sony’s expansive sound and Audio-Technica's warmth and detail, at least Apple’s more conservative sound profile doesn’t lose instrumental elements.

Huawei FreeBuds Pro 2 review: Noise-cancelling and call quality

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

Huawei’s typically strong when it comes to both call quality and noise-cancelling, and the FreeBuds Pro 2 compete head-on with the best out there. Sony’s buds have a larger tip and produce superior passive noise-cancelling than its competition, but I don't think Huawei’s is far behind.

With three noise-cancelling modes – Ultra, Cosy and Dynamic – I used Ultra in my tests, along with the maximum ANC setting on all devices.

The three microphones on the FreeBuds do a great job of keeping noise-cancelling consistent, especially when compared to the AirPods Pro. While Apple’s noise-cancelling is good, it can end up sounding inconsistent with shifts in background noise. Huawei’s is more reliable, even if it isn’t always stronger.

As for call quality, the AirPods and FreeBuds showcase a very similar approach to voice management and background noise suppression – keeping volumes tapered and interruptions well muted. There’s definitely digital interference across both when noise-cancelling is heavy, however, with receipients finding me clear and audible – more than could be said compared to Sony’s buds, as the WF-1000XM4 miss out on a stem, putting the mic further from mouth.

Huawei FreeBuds Pro 2 review: Battery life and app

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

While my time with Huawei’s buds didn’t allow for thorough battery life testing, I have been able to get through a two-hour train journey with ANC active, with the FreeBuds Pro 2 depleting by around 50 per cent – so that's in-line with Huawei’s claims.

The inclusion of wireless charging is welcome, and available across devices ranging from £99 (Nothing Ear (1), Huawei FreeBuds 4), through to the Sony WF-1000XM4 and AirPods Pro.

When it comes to the AI Life app, at the time of writing, this is a different experience across Android and iOS, largely because of the custom EQ settings, only available for Android. I understand this is planned for iOS, but until it lands, I'd argue iOS users won’t be getting the most out of their FreeBuds Pro 2.

In the app there are a host of sound effects (EQ presets), and you can customise up to three additional EQs. This is also where you can activate high-quality playback, enabling LDAC audio codec which works in conjunction with services like Tidal for high-quality music playback.

The app is also where you can customise gestures, find your earphones if you think you’ve misplaced them, take a tip-fit test, access firmware updates, and enable/disable Smart Wear detection.

Huawei FreeBuds Pro 2 review: Verdict

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

The FreeBuds Pro 2 are a worthy successor to the original FreeBuds Pro, which earned Huawei a place in the premium true wireless earbuds space. Since then, the market has moved on, but this latest offering accounts for this, while also overcoming some historic Huawei challenges.

I think fans of chart music across generations will enjoy the FreeBuds Pro 2 a lot. It’s easy enough to eke out a little extra from any song you’re playing with a powerful custom EQ feature (currently available for Android only) and the default sound is inviting and dynamic across musical genres.

The FreeBuds Pro 2’s strong in-call quality, active noise cancellation and general performance, at this price, make them a good wireless charging buds option.

Also consider

There are plenty of options when it comes to the best wireless earbuds. But the FreeBuds Pro 2's main competitor, or at least its most obvious, is Apple's AirPods Pro. Yes, they're more expensive, but the less glossy design and much better ecosystem synergy with iOS make them an obvious buy for Apple users.