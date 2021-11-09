This Spider-Man: No Way Home leak is the biggest yet – and Kevin Feige won't be happy

Well, it happened. After months of speculation, rumours and supposed leaks surrounding the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home film, we now have a pretty ginormous one by the looks of things. It's good to say at this point that if you want to go into the next Tom Holland Spider-Man movie without having major spoilers, then it's best to close this tab now.

Warning! Potential spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home

Still here? Okay, here we go: popular film critic and YouTuber John Campea has seemingly shared some leaked images of Spider-Man: No Way Home – and if true, it's massive. The images that have been watermarked by Campea himself (and subsequently deleted) show Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield all suited up together in their Spider-Man costumes.

It's been heavily rumoured for months that the two former Spider-Man actors would be returning, with several leaks supposedly making their way to the web. However, not only did Campea share a shot of the three Spider-Man actors together but we also got a look at the return of Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock, better known as Daredevil.

Check out the now-deleted images for yourself below:

Spider-Man no way home leaked photos 😭 3 Spideys snd Daredevil in one movie confirmed😭 #SpiderManNoWayHome see you in December Charlie, Tobey and Andrew pic.twitter.com/w044sOrEW3November 9, 2021 See more

Leaked photos from Spider-Man No way home?? 2nd one has to be real!#SpiderManNowWayHome #MarvelStudios pic.twitter.com/rTeBbuGEH8November 9, 2021 See more

Naturally, with any of these leaks, it's good to take everything with a pinch of salt. That said, these do seem legit. The second image of Matt Murdoch with Peter Parker (Tom Holland) Aunt May (Marisa Tomei) and Happy Hogan (John Favreau) in Spidey's apartment look very real and the character has similarly been heavily rumoured to return after starring in his own Netflix series.

There's even a brief shot in the official Spider-Man: No Way Home teaser trailer of what seems to be a lawyer coming to aide Peter with his face kept hidden, which was thought to be Cox.

The other side to this is that John Campea (formerly of Collider) has a great record of sharing information about TV and movies ahead of release. The leak doesn't originate from a random account with 11 numbers after it, no this is a well-known film personality. As a result, the internet has already started making many 'memes' and videos about MCU boss Kevin Feige going after Campea in quite a hilarious manner.

Meanwhile at John Campea's house pic.twitter.com/8dcESQHMuINovember 9, 2021 See more

“The world is about to forget that John Campea leaked Spider-Man: No Way Home images” pic.twitter.com/Ufwd5H97N3November 9, 2021 See more

Kevin Feige looking for John Campea after seeing the Spider-Man leaks on trending: pic.twitter.com/AXeoftDHT1November 9, 2021 See more

What do you think about the images? Real or fake? T3 has reached out to Campea for comment.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will star Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau, with Marisa Tomei and will premiere in cinemas on December 17th, 2021.