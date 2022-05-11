The outdoor living special, in the new issue of T3!

Kick back and socialise out in the sun with great garden tech, like tough portable speakers and smart cool boxes

The cover of T3 issue 334 featuring the coverline 'Outdoor living special'.
The new issue of T3 is here, bringing you outdoor gadgets galore, such as weather-proof TVs, next-gen gardening tech and hassle-free BBQs!

Bid those winter blues adieu because it’s time to head outside. From pop-up pools and smart coolers to pizza ovens and party speakers, these garden gadgets should make your yard irresistibly spring- and summer-worthy. Whether you’re chillin’ or grillin’, here are all the outdoor gizmos you need.

But there’s a lot more on offer in the latest issue! Discover why the LG C2 is the bright OLED TV you have to own, relish in these hi-fi-quality speakers you can take outside, pick the perfect smartwatch for every goal from hiking to health tracking, and much more.

You can read a sample of the magazine right in your browser just below!

What’s inside the latest T3?

In the latest issue of T3, you’ll find:

  • Garden gadget paradise – maximise your time outside with these great gadgets for your yard
  • LG C2 tested – crammed with gaming features and peerless upscaling, this is a seriously smart 4K TV
  • Top TVs for every budget – from under £500 to over £3,000, these screens will suit wallets of all sizes
  • OnePlus 10 Pro reviewed – with 10-bit colour and a powerful CPU, this phone has Samsung in its sights
  • Portable garden speakers – which will offer the best sound while you lounge around your grounds?
  • Bowers & Wilkins Panorama 3 rated – bring Hollywood into your home with B&W’s first Atmos-enabled soundbar
  • Smartwatches for every situation – Getting fit? Getting outside? Or just want to look good?
  • Final Audio UX3000 reviewed – brilliantly detailed noise-cancelling cans don’t have to cost the Earth

Take a look inside

