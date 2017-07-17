T3 Quick Hit: the Hackney Backpack is waterproof baggage at its finest

Brooks England's stylish pack has 15 litres of space and can withstand 15 litres of water, we expect

By

Many of us use our bikes to make the commute from home to work and back every day, but finding a decent backpack that ticks all the boxes - style, comfort and ample storage - can be struggle. 

Well, struggle on no longer, because Brooks England has just the bag for you...

The Hackney Backpack ticks all of the above, providing a solid, 15 litres of space – enough room to keep your laptop, batteries, secret documents and gym kit safe and secure on the journey. 

The genuine, vegetable-tanned leather is also treated to be fully waterproof, so ideal for keeping your style on point during watery summer days out.

The laptop compartment is 15-inches long – enough for all but the most chunky computers – while the addition of three wide inner pockets and two outer pockets provides more than enough space for your smartphone, wallet and other valuables. 

The Italian-made Hackney Backpack from Brooks England comes in black, grey fleck/black, lime fleck/black, red fleck/black, green fleck/black and is priced at £155

