Samsung Galaxy S21 to get the screen feature fans are crying out for

With the Samsung Galaxy S21 set for an early January 2021 unveiling, it’s perhaps unsurprising that details of the company’s upcoming flagship are leaking ahead of schedule, too.

Renowned tipster Ice Universe has already filled us in on the kind of clever camera tech to expect from the Galaxy S21 Ultra, and now the leaker is back with more details about Samsung’s top-of-the-range model.

S21 U WQHD + LTPO 120HzSupport 45W108MP HM3Almost equal width bezelNovember 10, 2020

Starting with the screen, we’re told that the Galaxy S21 Ultra will come with a 120Hz AMOLED LTPO panel, as previously seen on the Note 20 Ultra . But while previous Samsung flagships made you choose between WQHD resolution at 60Hz and FHD+ at 120Hz, Ice Universe seems to be suggesting that this will do both.

What that will do to battery life is an open question, but for those that don’t want to decide between image quality and smoothness, it’s certainly an appealing development.

Speaking of battery, the leaker also mentions that the Galaxy S21 Ultra will support 45W fast charging. That was also the case with previous Samsung flagships, but notably the company only included a 25W charger in the box, making boosted charge speeds purely theoretical for most buyers.

Ice Universe also reiterates that the phone will feature a 108MP HM3 primary camera sensor – something we covered in more depth here – and that the bezels will be “almost equal width” which is unusual, as most phones have a slightly thicker ‘chin’ bezel along the bottom. This more even look does seem to be something Samsung is pushing, judging from renders based on leaked CAD drawings .

Elsewhere, the Galaxy S21 is set to be just the kind of phone you’d expect from a Samsung flagship. Rumored performance of the Exynos 1000 chipset seems extremely promising , although the US version will likely stick with Qualcomm and use the upcoming Snapdragon 875 SoC instead. There was even an early report that suggested Samsung might stick with this year’s Snapdragon 865 instead, but that doesn’t seem too likely to us .