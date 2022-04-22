Shopping for a new electric bike? Here are 7 of the best from London's Ebike Festival

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

In a sign of the increasing harmony between ebikes and 'normal' bicycles, the London eBike Festival is this year making its debut alongside The Cycle Show, the UK's long running expo for pedal-pushing Lycra lovers. That's quite a big deal, as The Cycle Show is the country's largest and longest-running show of its kind, and even just a few years ago, was largely attended by people who viewed electric bikes in the same way that the clergy of the Middle Ages viewed witchcraft.

This year’s event is at the vast and swanky Alexandra Palace – the original home of the BBC – and offers an outdoor test track where you can have a go on a choice from the huge range of bikes on show. If you can't make it, don't worry: the organisers have helped us round up seven of the best ebikes to see. There's everything from the latest rides from the market-leading likes of Specialized, to up-and-coming challenger brands. And there is a very good choice of folding bikes in particular, so watch out, Brompton…

• Find out more about the London eBike Festival in partnership with Shimano Steps. It runs from April 22-24.

Honbike - €2,399

(Image credit: Ebike Festival)

Using your skill and judgement, try to spot what is 'wrong' with the picture above. That's right: the Honbike, currently funding via Indegogo, has no chain. No chain, no pain, baby. Apparently that is the brand's signature, and it's a good look, if a slightly weird one.

This new, more powerful chainless Honbike follows the ethos of ‘more fun, less hassle’, and was designed with performance and reliability in mind. Built using a mere 57 core components, the bike is a minimalist marvel that looks genuinely futuristic. The usual 250W motor is powered by a 36V 6Ah battery, while an integrated gyroscope, torque and speed sensors provide instant power-assist in an intelligent way.

• Honbike: €2,399 (£2,000)

Specialized Turbo Vado 4.0

(Image credit: Ebike Festival)

In contrast to Honbike, Specialized is an extremely well established brand. It's displaying and demoing the latest range of Turbo-Active eBikes, including road, mountain and hybrid options. A stand out bike from this range is the Vado, with a ride quality, range, and power that is hard to beat. Plus impressively low weight too. Built-in front and rear lights help you see and be seen, while DRYTECH fenders keep water and road spray away. Features a fully integrated Specialized 710Wh downtube battery alongside a Specialized 2.0 250W nominal motor.

• Specialized Turbo Vado 4.0, from £3,900

Mycle Compact Bike

(Image credit: Ebike Festival)

Mycle, a relative newcomer to the eBike market, will have a range of their bikes on show, including their popular Compact folding bike. The Mycle Compact features a lightweight aluminium frame and a 1.88kg battery making it easy to carry. Plus, with a 10 second folding time, you can be on your way in no time. The 250w 36v brushless electric motor provides a smooth, quiet ride and once you're parked up for the day you recharge by simply removing the seat post which cleverly hides the battery. At the push of a button, you can switch from manual pedalling to pedal assist riding, with five levels of power for an extra boost. The compact includes an LCD display for key riding stats and a handy USB plug that can charge your phone as you ride.

• Mycle Compact Bike, £899

Riese und Müller Roadster

(Image credit: Ebike Festival)

Riese und Müller continues to produce quality eBikes for everyone who loves cycling. This is especially true for the Roadster with its sporty lightness and linear design. The Roadster carries a 625Wh battery alongside a Bosch Performance Line CX motor and Shimano Deore XT 11 speed gearing to help on varied urban terrain. At 23.5kg the Roadster comes in lighter than many leisure eBikes on the market and with a sleek finish it’s definitely one worth a try at the London eBike Festival.

• Riese und Müller Roadster, £4,249





FLIT-16 Folding Ebike

(Image credit: Ebike Festival)

FLIT will be bringing their compact folding bike to the show. I rode the FLIT-16 back in 2020 and the bike, then barely past its prototype phase, seemed like a genuine Brompton Electric rival.

Weighing just 15kg the Flit-16 is easy to fold down and light to carry therefore making it easy to fit into your commute and manageable around the home too. The bike features a 220W rear hub motor paired with a 230WH battery capacity which gives you an average ride distance of up to 50km between charges. But a three hour charge time you can restore battery life while at your desk before riding home again in the evening.

• FLIT-16 Folding Ebike, £2,499

Kuma Bikes R1

(Image credit: Ebike Festival)

Straight outta Dublin, Kuma Bikes a modern style of ebike to the market, all of their 250W pedal assisted electric bicycles. They will be showcasing four different bikes at the show, including their R1. Kuma Bikes designed the R1 to be an ultimate city eBike. The smooth weld frame features a sleek integrated front and rear LED lighting, plus an optional rear rack with an integrated LED too. Combined with a sleek integrated handlebar display that makes the Kuma Bike R1 stand out from the crowd. The drivechain features a Nexus 3 speed internal gearing system fitted with a Gates carbon belt drive, and is powered by a 500W Samsung battery giving an impressive range of over 100km on one charge.

• Kuma Bikes R1, £2,085

Eovolt Morning 16-inch Folding Electric Bike

(Image credit: Ebike Festival)

Yes, yet another folding ebike! Eovolt's Morning is a compact, 4-speed commuter steed which, as the name suggests, runs on 16-inch wheels – the same as Brompton, surprise surprise. As ever, tiddly wheels means a responsive, zippy feel, and a nicely compact folded form. And, indeed, a nicely compact unfolded form. The LG Lithium 36V 6.4Ah battery lives in the seatpost but can be removed for charging, and the weight is just 14kg which, for a relatively cheap ebike such as this, is bloody light.

• Eovolt Morning 16-inch Folding Electric Bike, £1,700