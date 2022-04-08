Koala mattress Easter sale knocks up to 20% off

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Australia's most popular mattress-in-a-box company is getting into the spirit of Easter and slashing prices by up to 20% sitewide (opens in new tab)! Koala, better known for its top-rated mattresses, is giving you the option to update your home for less – whether it's a new mattress for better sleep, a new sofa or something to perfect your home office setup.

We're big fans of the latest Koala Mattress models. Yes, in the plural. Koala has gone from a single mattress to now having three in its growing catalogue, although the core of each mattress is the same – a comfortable and supportive foam topped by a flippable layer that gives you the option of medium-firm and firm sleeping surfaces. In other words, these mattresses are customisable.

The main differences between the three are the plush covers that come with the two premium options and the number of supporting zones. The thicker the cover and higher the support, the more expensive the mattress of course. So it's excellent news that Koala's most premium option – the Koala Soul Mate Mattress – gets the full 20% discount. The other two have had their prices slashed by 15%.

Koala's Easter sale is on now and ends on Monday, April 18. So hurry if you're considering a home decor update. And the best part: no matter what you buy from Koala, you get 120 nights to try it out in the comfort of your home and, if you're unhappy, get Koala to organise a return and refund, risk-free.

(opens in new tab) Koala Soul Mate Mattress | from AU$2,490 from AU$1,992 (opens in new tab) (save up to AU$598) Koala's most premium mattress justifies its cost thanks to what the company calls Zoned Adaptive Foam Springs. They're not springs, but bits of foam designed to help support the whole body and keep your partner from being disturbed when you toss and turn (or vice versa). Plus a bamboo charcoal layer to let the mattress breath and keep you cool and a plush cover that adds a touch of softness without compromising firmness. Available in double, queen and king sizes.

(opens in new tab) Koala Calm As Mattress | from AU$990 from AU$841.50 (opens in new tab) (save up to AU$298.50) The middle child is also remarkably supportive but its plush cover is a little thinner than the one for the Soul Mate. There are three supportive zones as opposed to five in the Soul Mate, but that doesn't take anything away from how comfortable and breathable it is. Trust us, we've used it. Available in five different sizes.

(opens in new tab) Koala Mattress | from AU$750 from AU$637.50 (opens in new tab) (save up to AU$187.50) It might be the base model, but just because it doesn't come with the plush covers of the other two doesn't mean it's not worth the money. It totally is, offering you the same customisable sleep as the more expensive models, with zero-disturbance foam and three support zones like the Calm As. Available in five sizes.

Don't need a new mattress? How about a sofa bed instead? We tested the first iteration of the Koala Sofa Bed and, although it had its little issues, it's a great-looking piece of furniture. The good news is that Koala has since updated the model and fixed most of the problems we had with the original. And guess what... there's 20% off the sofa bed (opens in new tab) right now, with three sizes and four colours to choose from.

There are other couches to choose from too, as well as dining sets, a bookshelf, open wardrobe and an entertainment unit. Plus there's a working-from-home desk, office chairs and, if you want to a whole room to be spruced up, bundle packs too. You can even throw in sheets for your new mattress or pillows, and it's all up to 20% off right now.

Sounds like a real Easter treat? Head to the Koala website (opens in new tab) and browse the sale right now.