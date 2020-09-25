Should I buy a Koala Mattress?

Buying a mattress is not an easy task – there are so many to choose from and, making it more difficult is the fact that everyone has a different preference. If you like one, your partner might find another brand more comfortable. And then there’s the cost to consider as well.

For most people the price of a mattress is arguably the most important consideration, and that’s where the concept of a mattress-in-a-box has taken off. They’re all primarily made from foam so they can be rolled up, vacuum-shrunk and then stuffed into a portable box. And they’re all quite affordable too.

Koala is one of Australia’s most popular mattress-in-a-box options, having been on the market since 2015. Not only are the different sizes of the mattress competitively priced, there are several incentives to consider buying one if you find yourself in need of new bedding – the foremost of which is that it’s extremely comfortable, with most customers rating the Koala Mattress very highly, particularly those with a bad back.

Read our in-depth Koala Mattress review to find out more.

5 reasons to buy the Koala Mattress

So, should you buy a Koala Mattress? Our simple answer is yes and we’ve listed the reasons why below.

1. Comfortable and supportive

The Koala Mattress may be too firm for some, but that firmness is excellent for people with back issues. The two-layer foam construction offers very good support, no matter what type of sleeper you are. For side sleepers, the hips need the support and it’s there; if you sleep on your stomach, then the firmness isn’t uncomfortable at all; if you sleep on your back, the Koala Mattress supports your entire body through the night. Better yet, if you’re a restless sleeper, your partner is likely not going to get disturbed when you toss and turn (or vice versa).

2. 120-night trial and easy delivery solutions

Where most mattresses offer no more than a 30-day trial, if there’s a trial period at all, you get a whopping 120 days to give the Koala Mattress a whirl. That’s just under four months and more than enough time to decide if you like it or not. If you don’t, you can call the company’s customer service and they’ll arrange to have it picked up at no extra charge to you. If you live in a metropolitan area, chances are you’ll be able to have your new mattress delivered to you within four hours, again, at no extra cost to you.

3. 10-year warranty

Koala promises your mattress will be just fine for 10 years, offering a decade-long warranty period that also covers sagging of over 25mm. That’s not a bad offer for a mattress that won’t burn a massive hole in your pocket. One of our Aussie T3 writers has had a Koala Mattress for almost three years and so far there have been no body indents or sagging on any part of the mattress. That said, they do turn the mattress around regularly to prevent that from happening, which is what Koala recommends you do. This author has had hers for a year now and, again, not a single complaint.

4. Great value for money

Taking into account the free delivery, 120-day trial period, 10-year warranty, and the fact that several of our T3 writers have found the mattress to be very comfortable, we’d say paying a touch over AU$1,000 for a queen-size is excellent value. In fact, it’s possible to even get a little discount on Koala mattresses from time to time, making it one of the most affordable good-quality mattresses you can get.

5. Excellent customer service

Koala prides itself on its customer service. If you aren’t happy with your mattress, just pick up the phone and let someone at Koala know and they’ll handle the pick-up and refund without any issues. While Koala will come to your door to pick up the mattress you’re returning, we know someone who had to leave theirs kerbside. And, despite a note on the mattress, it got picked up by someone else and Koala still agreed to give them a full refund. If you find your mattress is too firm, or too soft, and you let the company know within 14 days, you’ll be sent a mattress topper at no cost to you. Even if you’d just like to offer feedback, Koala’s customer service reps are willing to listen.