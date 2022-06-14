Lady Gaga reportedly playing Harley Quinn in Joker 2 – and that's not even the most interesting bit

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Lady Gaga is reportedly set to appear alongside Joaquin Phoenix in the upcoming Joker sequel, where the actor is expected to take on the character's love interest, Harley Quinn.

As reported by THR , the House of Gucci star is in "deep" conversation with Warner Bros to take on the role that was first brought to live-action by Margot Robbie in 2016's Suicide Squad. While negotiations are well underway, a deal has yet to be struck but if successful, will see Lady Gaga (real name Stefani Germanotta) portray a different version of Harley Quinn that is separate from the DC universe.

Only last week was a Joker sequel officially announced by director Todd Phillips with Joaquin Phoenix returning as the Clown Prince of Crime. The title was confirmed as "Joker: Folie à Deux" which translates to "shared madness" hence why the introduction of Harley Quinn is expected.

This would be big casting news for the DC movie with Gaga having a huge global following, not to mention proving her acting credentials with a Golden Globe Award in American Horror Story. She also gave a memorable performance and received a further nomination for A Star is Born's soundtrack... and that leads us to the other unexpected tidbit.

In the same report, sources have also told THR that Joker 2 is a musical. This development would be quite the change from the 2020 psychological thriller that ended up grossing over $1 billion, though the unorthodox approach is what helped the first to become such a success. Either way, things just became a hell of a lot more interesting.

No release date for Joker 2 has been announced, however, one report suggests filming will begin sometime in 2023 once Phoenix's schedule opens up.