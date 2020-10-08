How to get a free Amazon Prime account for Amazon Prime Day

Though Amazon Prime Day is usually a summer affair, Amazon (probably wisely) chose to delay it this year. We've now finally had word that Amazon Prime Day going ahead on October 13th and 14th… but the first exclusive offers for Prime members are already here!

With this year's Prime Day coming only a matter of weeks before Black Friday 2020, we'd expect there to be a series of killer sales starting now and running through to the end of November, basically. That makes becoming a Prime member now doubly good value for bargain hunting, because not only are Prime Day deals EXCLUSIVE to Prime members, but on Black Friday Amazon has historically given Prime members 30-minute early access to Lightning Deals, meaning they get to snap up the best deals before they run out. We'd expect the same this year.

Add to all this the fact Amazon regularly has deals that are available to Prime members only, in the run up to the holidays, a Prime membership is pretty much essential if you don't to overpay for your gifts and anything else you need to pick up.

What is Amazon Prime?

A core part of Amazon's business strategy, Prime gives you 'free' next-day delivery on loads of products across the range available at the retailer, no matter how big or small. We say 'free', because you do pay for a Prime subscription (unless you follow our advice), but you don't have to pay for each individual delivery. In current times, the ability to get things delivered almost immediately, no matter what size, has become more useful and important than ever just on its own.

On top of that, you get access to Amazon's music and movie/TV streaming services, and gaming fans will be delighted to get free games and a free subscription in the Twitch game streaming service.

Prime Membership costs money: £79 a year in the UK or $119 a year in the US. As noted, for that fee, you get unlimited one-day delivery on your orders, access to Amazon Prime Instant Video, regular deals for Prime subscribers and you will be able to take advantage of the discounts offered on Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday 2020.

We think that the many benefits of Prime membership make that annual fee worth paying, but what if you just want to try Prime without paying for it? Like, for instance, during the 2020 Amazon Prime Day sales period?

That's easy, read on...

Get Amazon Prime free for 30 days

Amazon offers all new customers a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime which is way longer than you'll need if you just want to snap up the Prime Day deals. So not only will you get the deals you're after, but you'll have a full month of free one-day Amazon deliveries plus all the other benefits that Prime members enjoy.

You can cancel at any time during your free trial and you won't be charged a penny. Ready to grab your free trial? Hit the links below.

Get your free Amazon Prime US trial

Get your free Amazon Prime UK trial

When should you sign up for your one-month Amazon Prime trial?

Amazon Prime Day is happening on October 13th and 14th, but the Amazon Prime Day deals have actually started already, so if you want to take advantage of anything you see now, you'll need to jump in right away!

The month-long trial will easily last you through the main Prime Day period, then, and you can grab any early or late deals as well as that happens on the main two days.

With Prime Day's main dates coming about six weeks before Black Friday, there's no way to use your month-long trial to cover both events, sadly… that is, unless you're a student, or otherwise quality for a student trial.

Students don't need to worry about such precise timings because their free trial lasts a whole six months! Read on…

Get Amazon Prime free for six months

If you're a student, you're in luck, because Amazon is offering you a free six-month Amazon Prime trial. After that, should you decide not to cancel, then Prime Student will cost you just £3.99 a month.

And if you do decide to cancel, that six-month free trial period means you'll be able to use your Prime account to get free deliveries up to the end of 2020, covering that important Christmas shopping period, before you pull the plug.

Get your free Amazon Prime UK student account

Check out the Deals of the Day at Amazon

Share someone else's Prime benefits

If someone in your household has a free Amazon Prime trial or a paid Amazon Prime account then they can share certain Amazon Prime benefits with one other adult (it could be you!) by forming an Amazon Household.

Prime benefits that can be shared with the other adult in your Amazon Household include:

Prime Delivery

Prime Now

Amazon Fresh delivery

Prime Video (streaming only)

Prime Reading

Prime Wardrobe

Prime Early Access

Prime-Exclusive items

Prime Live Events, Premium Seating, and Pre-Sale tickets on Amazon

Prime-exclusive pricing on Amazon Music Unlimited and Kindle Fire for Kids Unlimited subscriptions

To set up an Amazon Household, go to the Amazon Household page.

For someone in your household to share their Prime benefits, they'll need to visit their Amazon Prime account page. On this page, under Share your Prime Benefits, they can invite you by clicking the Invite someone now button. They can then enter your name and email address in the appropriate fields and click Invite. You will need to know the invitee's date of birth to accept the invitation.