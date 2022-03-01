Fisker Ocean: 8 things I learnt getting up close with the innovative electric vehicle

The all-electric Fisker Ocean SUV has just made its European debut at Mobile World Congress 2022 in Barcelona.

The Ocean will come in four trims. The entry-level Ocean Sport will have an expected 0-60 mph time of 6.9 seconds with peak horsepower of 275, while the Fisker Ocean Extreme and Fisker Ocean One will have an estimated 0-60 mph time of 3.6 seconds, with an estimated peak horsepower of 550 hp.

Inside the interior is completely vegan, and features a 17.1-inch central high-resolution Revolve screen that rotates from a default portrait Control Mode, effective when driving, to a landscape Hollywood Mode, available when the vehicle is parked.

CEO Henrik Fisker said: "With the Fisker Ocean's combination of performance, value and sustainability, I believe we have a unique electric vehicle with industry-first features, such as California Mode, a 17.1-inch rotating screen and the longest range in our segment".

"Mobile World Congress in Barcelona is the ideal place to showcase the Fisker Ocean, as our vehicle is full of advanced technology, including over-the-air offerings that we will take to a new level.”

(Image credit: Fisker)

1. The Fisker Ocean UK price is surprisingly affordable

The five-seat Fisker Ocean Sport has a starting price of £34,990 in the UK (incl. VAT but excluding subsidies).

If you're worried that means Fisker is skimping on quality, then the purchase is backed-up by an industry-leading basic warranty of six years, 100,000 kilometres; powertrain warranty of 10 years, 160,000 kilometres; and battery warranty of 10 years, 160,000 kilometres (whichever comes first in all cases).

(Image credit: Fisker)

2. Fisker's development timeline is shorter than any other vehicle

Typically it takes car companies around four years to develop a car - so the cars that are hitting the market today are using technology that is four years old. Fisker has found a way to shorten the development timeline to 18-months, meaning it can bring the latest technology to the market quicker than other manufacturers.

(Image credit: Fisker)

3. The Ocean's California Mode will be so fun in the summer

At the push of a button, the Fisker Ocean can lower all its windows and retract its sliding roof to morph into 'California Mode' providing an open-air, convertible-like experience while maintaining the practicality of an SUV platform.

This also allows you to carry long objects, like skis, surfboards and stand up paddleboards, as well as more practical things like fence posts.

The feature is available on the Ultra, Extreme, and Ocean One.

(Image credit: Fisker)

4. The Fisker Ocean's solar panel roof is a great idea

The 'SolarSky' roof on the Fisker Ocean Extreme and Fisker Ocean One trims could supply an additional 2,000 miles of range per year, under ideal conditions, and 1,500 under typical sunny skies in regions such as California.

In Aberdeen, you'll probably get a little less than 1,500 miles, but every little helps.

(Image credit: Fisker)

5. The Fisker Ocean features first-to-market safety tech

Fisker's 'Intelligent Pilot' integrates four types of sensors: an industry-leading surround-view camera suite, a camera-based driver-monitoring system, ultrasonic technology, and a Digital-Imaging Radar System that Fisker expects will be first to market when the Fisker Ocean begins production.

The Fisker Ocean’s cameras are sourced from one of the market-leading suppliers and provide the latest-generation vision capability, with a front-facing 8-megapixel camera delivering the highest resolution currently available in a vehicle.

Fisker’s industry-first, Digital Code Modulation-based radar system uses five units positioned around the Fisker Ocean to confirm and enhance what the cameras see. The system also provides an additional degree of perception in conditions of bad weather and excessive sun glare.

The Fisker Digital Radar can even differentiate objects of varying sizes and speeds on highways, such as cars, trucks, and motorcycles. This allows it to make better decisions.

To ensure that the driver is attentive when the system is engaged, Fisker Intelligent Pilot uses an A-pillar-mounted interior camera that monitors for drowsiness and concentration.

(Image credit: Fisker)

6. The Fisker Ocean range is pretty good

The five-passenger Fisker Ocean Sport features a range of 275 miles (WLTP estimate) while the top trim Fisker Ocean Extreme can travel 390 miles (WLTP estimate) on a single charge with dual-motor AWD.

Those higher trim level vehicles will use CATL-supplied Hyper Range battery packs with nickel manganese cobalt cell chemistry.

To ensure maximum efficiency, all Fisker Oceans will be outfitted with tires created by Bridgestone to enhance range and performance.

(Image credit: Fisker)

7. Fisker will deliver the Ocean to your door

Fisker will not have dealerships. Instead, there are Brand Experience Centers and online ordering.

Once your car has been made, Fisker will have a concierge service deliver the vehicle directly to you.

For service, the company is offering at-home vehicle pick-up, or Fisker Mobile Service, for customers who prefer that skilled technicians come to them.

(Image credit: Fisker)

For the US and selected European and Scandinavian countries, deliveries of the Fisker Ocean will start shortly after production begins in November 2022.

