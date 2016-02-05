Build your own virtual reality game while wearing a VR headset

After much speculation - and a fair old bit of hinting on social media - videogame developer Epic Games has finally added VR to its growing Unreal Engine 4 toolset. Not only does this mean you can create games wearing headsets such as the Oculus Rift or the HTC Vive, but you can actually manipulate the craft said content from within VR itself.

The new update to Unreal Engine 4 enables you to pop on your VR device of choice and actively manipulate a digital world in real time, replacing keyboards, mice and drawing tablets with your headset and motion controllers. It's potential is huge - considering how popular and versatile UE4 is, such an update could not only make games development more interesting for studios, but radically improve education and the teaching of game design.

"Now you can go into VR, have the entire Unreal editor functioning and do it live," says Epic co-founder Tim Sweeney. "It almost gives you god-like powers to manipulate the world." Unreal Engine 4 is one of the most widely used videogame engines on the market, so making it free (like it did last year) and now adding a VR creation method proves virtual reality is set to make a big impression on the industry.

Via: Epic Games

