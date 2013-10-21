Argos sells Microsoft Surface 2 early

Customers were able to walk into Argos shops and buy the device days ahead of its official release.

The Microsoft Surface 2 doesn't go on sale until tomorrow, but some lucky punters have already picked theirs up.

The Verge reports that one of its readers was able to walk into Argos and buy the device days ahead of its official launch. Argos has since rectified the situation, and put the kibosh on staff flogging the tablet.

It said in a statement: "We fully comply with embargos [sic] issued by our suppliers and have withdrawn the Microsoft Surface 2 from sale with immediate effect. We are working with Microsoft to investigate this error as a matter of urgency."

The Surface Pro 2 wasn't on sale early.

The Surface 2 and Pro 2 go on sale tomorrow. The 32GB version of the Surface 2 will set you back £359, while the 64GB model costs £439.

You'll have to pay more for the Pro 2. It starts at £719 for the 64GB model, and goes up to £1,439 for the 512GB version.

The original Surface sold poorly, with Microsoft admitting it'd made too many of the device. The company lost a staggering $900 million on it.

Tomorrow will be a busy day for tech fans. As well as the Surface 2 and Surface Pro 2 going on sale, Nokia is expected to announce a slew of new devices in the morning, and Apple will unveil its new iPads in the evening. We'll be working around the clock to bring you all the news, so keep it T3.com.

Source: The Verge