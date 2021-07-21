Apple's M1 Macs now get native support in Adobe Premiere

Things have been ticking along nicely for Apple’s computers running on the new M1 processor. We’re expecting more machines this year, with even greater power and performance. For creative sorts, there are some apps that matter more than others, and Adobe’s Creative Cloud is one of the most significant. And the YouTubers among you will be thrilled to hear Adobe Premiere will now run natively on Apple’s M1 processors.

That means the app should now be super-responsive and allow creatives to zip around timelines and tweak effects without any delays while the software catches up. Indeed Adobe claims that the M1 optimised version of Premiere is nearly 80% faster than some Intel-based processors. It should also launch 50% quicker too.

Adobe After Effects, the motion graphics app used by special effects wizards will be getting its own beta, then launch later this year. Photoshop, arguably the company’s most famous product, has already been given the official M1 treatment and is zipping along as we speak.

All of this is fantastic new for Apple’s new laptops and desktops which boast an M1 beating at their core. But it also makes us wonder if Adobe might bring full-fat Premiere to the iPad Pro. Of course, the iPad doesn’t run MacOS, so it’s not as simple as you might hope. But given the iPad Pro runs the same M1 as the laptop and desktop range, we know there’s enough power locked up in there to make it work.

Of course there are more than enough video editing apps available for the iPad without needing Adobe’s high-end software. And of course, there is Premiere Rush for the iPad which offers at least some important features for cutting videos on the move. Even so, the idea of your Creative Cloud subscription giving you the same tools on a tablet that you get on a traditional computer is an exciting notion.

Adobe also launched its new Speech to Text feature in the updated app, which takes audio from your clips and automatically generates captions. This is an absolute lifesaver for creators who want to offer accessible videos to those with hearing loss or deafness and will speed up production for those that lack big TV or film budgets.