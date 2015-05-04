Apple Watch's strap irritating you? You might be wearing it wrong

Barely a week or so after the first Apple Watches have been delivered to eager fanbois, some users are developing a nasty rash on their wrists.

According to a report by Italian website iSpazia, people are coming out in red welts after wearing the device for a few hours.It appears that some of the materials used by Apple on its straps can cause the problems.

Other reports confirm that there are problems. One user on Reddit, said the fluoroelastomer used on the sport band had cause him dermatitis.

"Has anyone else suffered skin irritation because of the band/watch? I don't wear mine too tightly, and I make sure it doesn't stay wet in there after workouts, but I'm definitely dealing with an allergic reaction of some kind. I just got off of the phone with an Apple rep, who took information from me for about 20 minutes, including photos of the irritation and a medical history (all of this voluntary, at least partially for research purposes)," said Maserranoon the Reddit site.

Apple said that it consulted with dermatologists on the bands and tested materials many times. It acknowledges, however, that users with sensitive skin should avoid certain bands.

“If you have a problem with nickel, the material is used on the Apple Watch, the space gray Apple Watch Sport, the stainless steel portions of some Apple Watch bands, and the magnets in the watch and bands.”

Also, people who can't use plasters should probably steer clear of the Apple Watch case, the Milanese Loop, the Modern Buckle, and the Leather Loop, as these all contain methacrylates.

So to recap, it you are allergic to nickel, plasters and have tattoos on your wrist, the Apple Watch probably isn't for you!