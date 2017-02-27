WIN! A whole bunch of House of Marley goodies worth £500

T3.com has teamed up with music electronics brand ‘House of Marley’ to offer this amazing prize bundle worth £500.

It's all in celebration of Bob Marley's birthday, which took place on 6 February.

House of Marley uses eco-friendly materials and use of proceeds to better the lives of people across the globe. Now, they are giving away a collection of headphones, earphones, speakers and a turntable in celebration of Bob Marley’s Birthday that takes place this month.

Could it be you that wins this amazing prize? Of course, all of these products are available on House of Marley’s website.

Here's what's on offer - click here to enter the competition.

STIR IT UP – This retro effect turntable is made with all natural materials including a solid plinth of bamboo in a caramelised colour. The simplicity of the fit and finish of the design and the quality of the sound it produces make for a great product. It also includes a head phone jack and a build in pre-amp to sync with other Marley speakers. All materials used are earth-friendly. £199.99

GET TOGETHER MINI – Similar to its older brother, the Get Together Mini is a portable speaker that delivers great bass and melody to take out and about. It has a staggering 10-hour battery once fully charged. It has Bluetooth and an integrated mic which is great for speakerphone, an auxiliary input and a combination of 5-inch woofers and 1-inch tweeters to create the best quality sound. All this with a stylish bamboo design. It packs a great amount into such a compact and lightweight design. £129.99

POSITIVE VIBRATIONS – Marley’s on-ear headphones have a large and comfortable cushion that provides ultimate comfort for your ears for a long time, perfect for long commutes or traveling. They deliver great sound from their 50mm drivers. Their cables are braided and durable with a button control and mic which fits with their funky designs. £49.99

CHANT MINI – This mini version of the Chant portable speaker comes with Bluetooth and built in mic for speakerphone, AUX and RCA input, 6-hour battery running life and 1 x 3w – 2” active/passive combo driver to create high quality sound to fill up the outside world. It has a great look with a blend of bio-plastic, recyclable aluminium and silicone casing with bamboo detailing. £39.99

NESTA – In-ear silicone tipped earphones created out of wood and recyclable aluminium have a great sound and a great look. The cable had a three-button remote and mic attached to fully control what happens with your music. The 6mm driver means a perfect blend of bass and melody both to a good standard. It even has a suede stash bag! £39.99

X2 SMILE JAMAICA – These noise-isolating earbuds are made almost entirely from natural materials and recycled plastics. Despite their small size they deliver great sound and even the bass is prominent. These also come with a fabric covered cord and a built in mic and one-button remote. £19.99

Terms and Conditions

By taking part in this competition you agree to be bound by the terms and conditions below and the Competition Rules. Entries must be submitted via the form by 23:59 on 16 March 2017 (UK time). Late or incomplete entries will be disqualified. Open to all UK residents of 18 years and over, except employees of Future Publishing Limited ("Future") and any sponsor or other party involved in the competition. Entries limited to one per individual.

There will be one (1) winner entitled to the products listed. Future reserves the right to substitute any product with an alternative product of equivalent value. The prize is non-transferable and non-refundable. There is no cash alternative. By entering the competition you agree that, if you are the prize winner, you will be filmed receiving your prize and you grant Future, its licensees and any sponsors of the Competition the right to use your name, image and any footage in relation to T3 and/or the Competition.