Did the water-from-air clothes of Dune just become a reality?

Quick Summary Engineers have created a prototype jacket that captures moisture from the atmosphere and converts it into drinkable water using specially engineered fibres. The wearable system can produce up to 900ml of water per day, bringing real-world Dune-style survival tech a step closer.

Researchers at The University of Texas at Austin have developed a jacket that can pull drinking water directly from the air. While it's not quite the stillsuit from Dune, the prototype uses advanced textiles to capture atmospheric moisture and turn it into usable water.

The jacket is made using biomass-derived hydrogel fibres that absorb water vapour from the surrounding air. Rather than simply trapping moisture, the material actively moves it through the fabric towards detachable harvesting units built into the garment.

(Image credit: UT Austin)

Once those units are removed, they're placed inside a foldable collector and heated, releasing the captured moisture as liquid water. In testing, the system produced between 400ml and 900ml of drinking water per day, depending on humidity levels.

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The researchers say the key breakthrough isn't just water absorption but water transport. By moving moisture quickly from vapour to liquid and through the textile itself, the fabric achieved a three- to ten-fold improvement over conventional water-harvesting materials at scale.

(Image credit: UT Austin)

Although the jacket remains a research prototype, the team sees obvious potential for hikers, campers, emergency responders and people living in water-scarce regions. Similar materials could also be incorporated into backpacks, tents and shelters, turning everyday outdoor gear into portable water collectors.