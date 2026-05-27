Garmin's "perfect workout/activity smartwatch" with AMOLED screen and 11 days of battery life hits its lowest ever price on Amazon

You gotta love it when a Garmin watch finally drops to a price that's not only more affordable but also makes sense. The price of the brand's beginner-friendly Forerunner 165 has just plummeted to £165 – fitting, I say!

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The wearable has previously reached a low of £168, but the new price is certainly the lowest I can remember. It's an excellent smartwatch, with some people calling it the "perfect workout/activity smart watch" on Amazon.

Save 34% Garmin Forerunner 165: was £249.99 now £165.89 at Amazon Garmin’s AMOLED-equipped Forerunner 165 is down to just £165 – yes, the same number as its name. With built-in GPS, adaptive training plans, advanced recovery insights and up to 11 days of battery life, this is one of the easiest running watch deals to recommend right now.

The Garmin Forerunner 165 might sit near the bottom of Garmin’s running watch lineup, but it packs in far more than the price suggests.

The watch features a bright 1.2-inch AMOLED touchscreen display housed in a lightweight 43mm case, giving it a much more premium feel than older entry-level Forerunners with memory-in-pixel screens.

Designed primarily for runners, the watch includes built-in GPS, wrist-based heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, Pulse Ox and Garmin’s Body Battery energy monitoring.

It also supports advanced running metrics such as cadence, pace, race predictions and recovery insights, alongside Garmin Coach adaptive training plans for 5K, 10K and half-marathon distances.

Training Effect and Daily Suggested Workouts are headliner features that were previously reserved for pricier Garmin models. The watch also includes safety and tracking functions, such as incident detection and live location sharing when connected to a smartphone.

Battery life is strong, too, with Garmin claiming up to 11 days in smartwatch mode or up to 19 hours in GPS mode. Music storage is available on select models, allowing users to download playlists from Spotify, Deezer and Amazon Music for phone-free workouts.