Garmin Fenix 8 is officially the cheapest-ever with £240 off, and it comes in an exclusive colourway, too

Garmin watches are discounted fairly regularly these days, but deals on the flagship Fenix range are still the ones that tend to make me pay attention.

Shop all Garmin deals at H.Samuel

This one especially caught my eye, as H.Samuel has taken a huge chunk off the price of its exclusive version of the Garmin Fenix 8, bringing one of the best Garmin watches down into considerably more approachable territory.

Save 30% Garmin Fenix 8 47mm: was £789.99 now £549.99 at H Samuel Garmin's flagship Fenix 8 rarely drops this low. H.Samuel has cut £240 from its exclusive 47mm AMOLED colourway, bringing the price down to £549.99. That's 30% off a multisport watch with maps, flashlight, advanced training tools and long battery life.

The model in question is the 47mm Garmin Fenix 8 with an AMOLED display, slate grey finish and black silicone band. H.Samuel specifically describes it as an exclusive colourway, and it carries the model number 010-02904-01.

That's worth pointing out because Garmin's regular slate grey and black 47mm AMOLED model uses a slightly different 010-02904-00 model number. Visually, the distinction between the two is certainly subtle, but if you want this particular H.Samuel version, you won't find the exact same SKU everywhere else.

More importantly, you aren't getting a cut-down version of the Fenix 8. This is Garmin's full-fat adventure watch, complete with its bright AMOLED touchscreen, built-in LED flashlight, speaker and microphone, offline maps and multi-band GPS.

It also offers the enormous selection of sports, training and recovery features that has made the Fenix series such a firm favourite among runners, cyclists and outdoor enthusiasts. Training Readiness, Training Status, advanced workout tools and navigation features are all present, while the 10 ATM water rating and dive functionality mean it's built for significantly more than tracking the occasional 5K.

Battery life is another major reason I'd still choose a Fenix over most conventional smartwatches. Garmin quotes up to 16 days in smartwatch mode for the 47mm AMOLED version, or seven days with the always-on display enabled.

There is now a newer Fenix 8 Pro in Garmin's line-up, but the big additions there are LTE and satellite connectivity. If you don't need to send messages or trigger an SOS without your phone, the standard Fenix 8 remains an incredibly capable multisport watch.

I've seen the regular Fenix 8 47mm fall close to this price before, but I haven't found this particular H.Samuel-exclusive model cheaper.

The Garmin Fenix 8 Exclusive Colour 47mm is available from H.Samuel for £549.99, down from £789.99, which works out as a saving of £240 or 30%.