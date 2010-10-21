Samsung Galaxy Tab: Ten things to do right away

Inwin Android deals View Similar Amazon US Amazon No price information Check Amazon

Get the most out of the Android toting tablet out-the-box

The long awaited Samsung Galaxy Tab will finally be available next month. The Android-toting Apple iPad rival is set to rock the tablet boat. But what should you do with it straight out of the box?

- Click here for images of the Samsung Galaxy Tab

Luckily we've taken days of painstaking research and compressed it into just over a minute of precision - ten things you need to do straight away...

Should you change the wallpaper, how do you save battery life, what about connectivity?



Check out the video on the right as we give you T3's Top Ten tips to get the most out of you Samsung Galaxy Tab.



What are your top tips for the Samsung Galaxy Tab? Let us know on Twitter and Facebook...