Denon AVC-X3700H: the ideal mid-range AV receiver package

In this Denon AVC-X3700H review, we're looking at an AV receiver that sits towards the middle of Denon's extensive line-u. It offers many of the benefits found on the higher-end AVC-X4700H, along with more channels of amplification and processing compared to the entry-level AVR-X2700H.

This makes the Denon AVC-X3700H a highly capable nine-channel Dolby Atmos, DTS:X and IMAX Enhanced AV receiver that delivers a perfect balance of features and performance, all contained within an attractive, well-made, easy-to-setup and decidedly wallet-friendly package (well, wallet-friendly for such a serious piece of home cinema gear).

It's the best AV receiver available right now, when you balance price, features and future-proofing, and is the perfect partner for the world's best TVs. It brings the kind of smart features you might expect from the best soundbars, but gives you the full flexibility for a hardcore Dolby Atmos surround sound speaker system.

The Denon AVC-X3700H retails for around £1,149/$1,499/AU$2,695, and while not exactly the kind of spare change that’s lost down the back of the sofa, the price looks very reasonable when you consider the well-specified nature of this multi-channel and multi-room AV receiver.

You can pay three or four times as much just to get a few extra features and to nudge the sound quality up, or equally you can pay half as much but will have much some key features missing, and less flexibility for bigger speaker setups.

We think the price of this AVR is on the money as something you can invest in and know it'll handle what's coming down the road in the future.

It was released in August 2020.

(Image credit: Denon)

Denon AVC-X3700H review: Features & what's new

There are few competitors at this price that can decode Dolby Atmos, DTS:X and IMAX Enhanced – not to mention offer nine channels of built-in amplification, and the ability to process up to 11.2 channels with the addition of a two-channel power amp.

The X3700H has seven HDMI inputs, and three HDMI outputs, all of which can handle 4K/60Hz, HDR10, HLG, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. One of the inputs and one of the outputs also support the latest HDMI 2.1 specs, such as 8K/60Hz, 4K/120Hz, VRR, ALLM, and eARC.

There’s also a host of legacy inputs, plus Wi-Fi, AirPlay 2, and Bluetooth, along with Denon’s HEOS multi-room system. The latter not only adds the option of wireless rear speakers and subwoofer, but also ensures the X3700 works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple’s Siri.

There’s also Audyssey room correction, which uses an included microphone to measure all the speakers and subs, eliminating the negative aspects of the room's shape, and creating a cohesive multi-channel system. It’s intuitive to use, and Denon even includes a cardboard stand for the mic.

(Image credit: Denon)

Denon AVC-X3700H review: Sound quality

The Denon AVC-X3700H is an accomplished performer that’s capable of handling whatever audio signal you feed it. Whether it’s two-channel music or the latest object-based Dolby Atmos soundtrack, this receiver will detect, decode and process the audio without a hitch.

This highly capable receiver can decode all the main object-based audio formats like Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, and IMAX Enhanced. It also has sufficiently powerful amplification to drive nine channels simultaneously, creating a dynamic sense of immersion.

The overall sound quality is fantastic, with a big cinematic delivery and precise location of audio objects around the room. The steering of effects from speaker-to-speaker is seamless, and with overhead channels the X3700H creates an encompassing hemisphere of sound.

No matter how demanding the mix gets, dialogue always remains clear and focused on the action. Thanks to Audyssey room correction the subwoofers are nicely integrated with the other speakers in the system, crossing over flawlessly and producing deep but controlled bass.

The Denon’s ability with two-channel is equally as impressive, with a clean delivery and music spread evenly across the front soundstage. Whether it’s a pair of big floorstanders or a multi-channel subwoofer and satellite system, the X3700 is sure to please.

(Image credit: Denon)

Denon AVC-X3700H review: Design & usability

The Denon AVC-X3700H sports a classic AV receiver design, with an input selection dial on the left and a big volume dial on the right. Sandwiched between these is a large an informative display that provides useful feedback on the source selected and the audio format being decoded.

Under the display are some basic controls, a USB port, a 6.3mm headphone jack, and a connector for the Audyssey microphone. The overall design is smart, with a solid front plate finished in black brushed metal, and an impressive level of build quality.

The wealth of rear connections might seem daunting, but you’ll primarily be using HDMI, which makes things simpler because the receiver will automatically identify connected sources. Denon also clearly colour-codes all the inputs and speaker terminals, making set-up relatively painless.

This is especially true of the incredibly helpful set-up wizard, which guides you step-by-step through the entire process, including using the Audyssey room correction software. The menu system is intuitively laid-out, and there’s even a web-based interface if you prefer.

While the X3700H has nine channels built-in, you can run anything from a standard 5.1-channel setup to an immersive 7.2.4-channel speaker configuration with two independent subwoofers, although the latter will require additional amplification. You can also run two-channel for music.

When it comes to control there’s an embarrassment of riches, including a sensibly laid-out out remote control, a remote app, and the HEOS app, which also allows you to control other speakers in a HEOS multi-room network. You can even use voice interaction via Alexa, Google Assistant or Siri.

(Image credit: Denon)

Denon AVC-X3700H review: Verdict

The Denon AVC-X3700H is an accomplished and highly capable AV receiver that can not only handle all the main object-based formats, but also has sufficient processing power and built-in amplification to deliver an engaging and exciting immersive audio experience. Whatever you’re watching this receiver has you covered with a controlled and dynamic performance.

It’s attractive and feature-packed as well, with HEOS multi-room functionality, smart features, and a host of connections – including HDMI 2.1 for next-gen gaming. Ironically, about the only thing this receiver doesn’t have is a built-in tuner, although anyone interested in Auro-3D should take a look at the AVC-X4700H. Otherwise this multi-channel maestro comes highly recommended.

Denon AVC-X3700H review: Also consider

If you want more HDMI 2.1 inputs for your many elite and varied consoles, you should take a look at the Yamaha RX-V6A, which has three HDMI 2.1 inputs instead of the Denon's one.

If you want most of what this offers for a little cheaper, Denon's own AVR-X2700H is a great choice. You lose IMAX Enhanced and Audyssey correction, but save a bunch – and you still get HDMI 2.1 support. It has fewer amplification and processing channels too, though.