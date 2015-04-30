Wearable tells you why your farts smell

There are wearables for all sorts of uses, but this is one of the strangest we've seen. It's called CH4 and it aims to tell you why your farts smell. Seriously.

Clip it to your belt or keep it in your back pocket, and it'll analyse every guff that you do. Sync it to the mobile app and log every detail of your meals. As you use it, it correlates the foods with your air biscuits and identifies which foods to avoid.



It sounds like a joke, especially when you see the prototype drawings on the Kickstarter page, one of which has the device nestled in the bum crevice. But it seems to be genuine.



There's no word on how sensitive it is, so we don't know whether it'll pick up on every silent-but-deadly, or if it's only ones that sound like you've stepped on a duck that'll register.



It's made by Rodrigo Narciso, a graduate student at New York University. And he seems sincere about it – he genuinely wants us all to fart less.



Sadly he'll have to put up with our bottom burps for a while yet. The project has only raised $1,800 of a $180,000 target, and there are only 11 days to go. For more info, check out the Kickstarter page or head to iwantch4.com.



In other tech trumping news, Apple banned fart apps from the Apple Watch. One in particular, called the Fart Watch, effectively turned your iPhone and Apple Watch into a 21st century whoopie cushion: put your iPhone near someone and when you tap the Apple Watch, it emits a real Bronx cheer.





Unfortunately, Apple wasn't having it, telling the developers: "We noticed that your Apple Watch app is primarily a fart app. We do not accept fart apps on Apple Watch." Spoilsports.