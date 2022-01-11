Wayfair Memorial Day sale 2022: save up to 70% off outdoor furniture

If you're looking to replace or upgrade your home furniture, the Memorial Day Sales are the place to look. This year's Memorial Day Sale at Wayfair has up to 70% off area rugs, bedding and wall art, as well as big discounts on everything from kitchenware to outdoor furniture.

In fact, there's so much in the Wayfair Memorial Day Sale it's tough to know where to start. That's why we've rounded up some of the best offers available right now to get you started. Below are our top five products from the site. You'll also find links to the product sections to filter down some of your choices.

Wayfair Memorial Day sale

Now: $195.99 | Was: $490 | Savings: $294.01 (60%) off Zipcode Design Tollette Round 4-Person Long Dining Set with Umbrella

Now: $195.99 | Was: $490 | Savings: $294.01 (60%) off

This glass patio table set includes four PVC chairs and a dark gray umbrella to complete the set. The table is 31.25-inches in diameter and the set comes in black or brown.

Now: $53.99 | Was: $119.99 | Savings: $66 (55%) off Beachcrest Home Kelton 120-inch Market Umbrella

Now: $53.99 | Was: $119.99 | Savings: $66 (55%) off

This 120-inch patio umbrella has a tiltable design and opens using a crank lift mechanism. It comes in a choice of colors but this green version has the biggest savings right now. Note that it doesn't come with the stand.

Now: $131.90 | Was: $193 | Savings: $61.10 (32%) off Sol 72 Outdoor Bayfield 11ft steel pop-up gazebo in gray

Now: $131.90 | Was: $193 | Savings: $61.10 (32%) off

Create an escape from the sun (or rain) in your garden, with this pop-up gazebo. With a soft top and mesh sides to keep the bugs out, it's water-resistant and easy to assemble.

Now: $101.99 | Was: $149.99 | Savings: $48 (32%) off Millwood Pines Fina Wooden Planter Bench

Now: $101.99 | Was: $149.99 | Savings: $48 (32%) off

The planter bench has space for two large plants with a generously sized 40.5x10-inch wooden bench joining the two. This makes an all-year-round feature for your garden or deck.

Now: $153.99 | Was: $199.99 | Savings: $46 (23%) off Canora Grey Vandermark round two-person bistro set

Now: $153.99 | Was: $199.99 | Savings: $46 (23%) off

This stylish metal table and two chairs is a perfect breakfast table for the garden or patio. The pieces are weather, UV and rust-resistant for use all-year-round and the table has a hole suitable for an umbrella in the center.

Wayfair's Memorial Day sale features thousands of deals and offers on just about everything including appliances, home decor and outdoor furniture. Some products are getting upwards of 70% off throughout the holiday weekend, so head over now to catch the best deals before they're gone.

