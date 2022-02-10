Super Bowl TV deal: Save $200 on the Sony 50” X80J 4K TV at Best Buy

The Sony 50” Class X80J 4K TV has had its price slashed in preparation for Super Bowl Sunday

Super Bowl TV deals, Sony 50” Class X80J 4K TV
(Image credit: Best Buy)
Bethan Girdler-Maslen
By
published

Planning a Super Bowl Sunday viewing party? It might be time to consider a new TV, especially if your current TV isn’t doing the game any justice. This week, we’ve been seeing some amazing Super Bowl TV deals, including this discount on the Sony 50” 4K TV at Best Buy.

The Sony 50” Class X80J 4K TV has been given a $200 price cut, taking it down to just $499.99. The deal doesn’t stop there, as you can also get 3 months of Apple TV+ for free.

View the Sony 50” Class X80J 4K TV deal at Best Buy

The X80J series is a great and affordable collection of Sony TVs, which offers realistic colors and wide viewing angles, perfect for game day. 

To make sure you get a new TV in time for the Super Bowl, plus free 3 months of Apple TV+, click the link above to shop this deal at Best Buy. For more details on the Sony 50” Class X80J 4K TV, keep reading.

Sony 50” Class X80J Series LED 4K UHD Smart TV: was $699.99, now $499.99 at Best Buy

Sony 50” Class X80J Series LED 4K UHD Smart TV: was $699.99, now $499.99 at Best Buy
The Sony 50” Class X80J 4K TV runs on a powerful 4K HDR processor, offering a smooth clear picture with detailed contrast and colors. When you buy this TV, you not only receive a $200 discount, but you’ll also get 3 months of Apple TV+ for free if you’re a new subscriber.

View Deal

If you want to find the latest Super Bowl TV deals from popular retailers, check out the best models at discounted prices below.

Why you should buy the Sony 50” Class X80J 4K TV 

One of the most affordable 4K TVs from Sony, the Sony X80J range offers realistic and rich colors and crystal clear sound. The wide viewing angles are ideal if you have a big family or you’re throwing a Super Bowl party and the MotionFlow XR gives any movie, TV show or game a lifelike clarity.

The Sony 50” Class X80J 4K TV comes with Google Assistant built-in so you can use your voice to control your TV and other smart home devices. This TV lets you easily search and watch over 700,000 movies and TV shows from your favorite streaming services, including Netflix, Amazon Prime, YouTube, Apple TV, Peacock, HBO Max, Disney+ and more.

TOPICS
Deals Television
Bethan Girdler-Maslen
Bethan Girdler-Maslen

As Deals Writer at T3.com, Bethan covers all things deals, unsurprisingly! Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, magazines and on a variety of topics, from jewellery and fashion, to food and telecoms. In her spare time, Bethan enjoys running, reading and attempting DIY craft projects that will probably end in disaster!

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.