Super Bowl TV deal: Save $200 on the Sony 50” X80J 4K TV at Best Buy

Planning a Super Bowl Sunday viewing party? It might be time to consider a new TV, especially if your current TV isn’t doing the game any justice. This week, we’ve been seeing some amazing Super Bowl TV deals , including this discount on the Sony 50” 4K TV at Best Buy.

The Sony 50” Class X80J 4K TV has been given a $200 price cut, taking it down to just $499.99. The deal doesn’t stop there, as you can also get 3 months of Apple TV+ for free.

The X80J series is a great and affordable collection of Sony TVs, which offers realistic colors and wide viewing angles, perfect for game day.

Sony 50” Class X80J Series LED 4K UHD Smart TV: was $699.99, now $499.99 at Best Buy

The Sony 50” Class X80J 4K TV runs on a powerful 4K HDR processor, offering a smooth clear picture with detailed contrast and colors. When you buy this TV, you not only receive a $200 discount, but you’ll also get 3 months of Apple TV+ for free if you’re a new subscriber.

Why you should buy the Sony 50” Class X80J 4K TV

One of the most affordable 4K TVs from Sony, the Sony X80J range offers realistic and rich colors and crystal clear sound. The wide viewing angles are ideal if you have a big family or you’re throwing a Super Bowl party and the MotionFlow XR gives any movie, TV show or game a lifelike clarity.

The Sony 50” Class X80J 4K TV comes with Google Assistant built-in so you can use your voice to control your TV and other smart home devices. This TV lets you easily search and watch over 700,000 movies and TV shows from your favorite streaming services, including Netflix, Amazon Prime, YouTube, Apple TV, Peacock, HBO Max, Disney+ and more.