Top 3 Super Bowl TV deals at Walmart today

There's more Super Bowl TV deals to be found in the run up to the big game this weekend, and Walmart is another great place to check out if you're hoping to grab a new 4K TV on sale cheap for your Super Bowl party. With some of the best Super Bowl TV deals available, Walmart's offering of deals is packed with budget-friendly set tops as well as premium displays all at discount prices.

With discounts of up to $800 off and more on quality displays from VIZIO, Hisense, Samsung and more, Walmart's Super Bowl TV deals include some of the best OLED TVs available today. From $600 off the VIZIO M6 Series 70" 4K Smart TV to budget-friendly options starting as low as $300, you'll do yourself a favor by checking out all their is to see at Walmart before the weekend hits.

But to keep things as easy as possible for you, we've done the leg work to scour all of Walmart's best Super Bowl TV deals to bring you the top three choices available right now. If you hurry, you can grab a cheap 4K TV on sale right now and have it arrive just in time for the big game.

Top 3 Super Bowl TV Deals at Walmart

Samsung Q60A 60" QLED UHD 4K Smart TV: was $999.99, now $797.99 ($202 off)

Samsung's Q60A Series offers an incredible balance of picture quality, premium features and value for the price already, but with the added $200 off it becomes a must-see for anyone looking to grab a Samsung 4K TV on sale.

Sony X80J 65" LED UHD 4K Smart TV: was $1,399.95, now $748 ($651.95 off)

At just under 50% off, Sony's X80J is an unbeatable value for the price. Complete with Motionflow XR, 4K X-Reality Pro, HDR and Dolby Vision support, the X80J at this price is an absolute steal. It may not be an OLED, but for the price this deal is hard to beat.

LG A1 Series 48" OLED UHD 4K Smart TV: was $1,799.95, now $796.99 ($1,002.96 off)

At an incredible $1,000 off, LG's A1 Series is a must buy with premium-level features including a crisp OLED display powered by LG's α7 Gen 4 AI Processor. This also does an incredible job when it comes to gaming, and makes for a great display for just about all forms of entertainment.

With some of the best TVs going on sale this month, this is the perfect opportunity for those looking to upgrade. While the three Super Bowl TV deals above may not be exactly what you're after, don't stress! There's plenty more where those came from.

Head on over to one of our guides below to check out some of the best deals on TVs today, including budget-friendly options as well as premium set top discounts.

Editor's Recommendations