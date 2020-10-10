PS5 fans looking for a cheap OLED 4K TV will LOVE the 55-inch Vizio OLED-H1

Cheap OLED TVs have never really been an option. Those beautiful colors and deeper blacks from the best OLED TVs have never been in any budget TV range. But that’s changing with the arrival of Vizio’s OLED-H1 at Best Buy in the US. Starting at $1,199.99 for the 55 inch model and going up to $1,899.99 for the 65 inch, these are officially the cheapest OLED TVs currently available in the US.

Just like the UK has had the low-priced Philips OLED754 option for a while, Vizio has priced aggressively for the US market, undercutting the (excellent) LG CX range significantly, and even the lower-priced LG BX.

But is it any good? Well Vizio is known for its great-value video and audio products across the US and, as we discovered with our review of the Vizio 512 Dolby Atmos Soundbar , exceptionally good at delivering competitive technology without the big price tag.

Features wise, the H1 range looks like it has everything you need from an OLED set. LG’s 55 inch panel is here for those lush colours and contrast, and Dolby Vision and HDR are along for the ride too to make your 4K content sing happily.

Potentially the most exciting feature of all if you’re looking for a gaming TV this year though is that the H1 range offers HDMI 2.1 support. This is essential to make the most of 2020’s new generation consoles. Vizio promises support for 4K at 120Hz as well as Variable Refresh Rates for smoother visuals, and Auto Low Latency Mode for lag reduction. This makes the H1 perfect if you’ve already snared your PlayStation 5 pre-order or Xbox Series X pre-order – it could be the most tempting PS5 TV available for this price, but we haven't been able to review it yet to be certain.

There’s no shortage of included apps to make the most of it if you're not into gaming. The H1 streaming services include Apple TV Plus, Hulu, Disney Plus, Tubi, Netflix and YouTube among others. There’s also Apple AirPlay and Google Chromecast built in for direct streaming from all your home devices.

The proof will be in the testing of the Vizio H1 series but this looks like an exceptionally competitive offering from the TV manufacturer that will make it even easier to enjoy beautiful 4K content this year without breaking the bank.