Cheap Razer RTX 2070 gaming laptop deal: $500 off the Razer Blade 15 Base Edition

Amazon is running a cheap gaming laptop deal that takes $500 off the Razer Blade 15 Base Edition RTX 2070 gaming laptop.

Now just $1,499.99, this deal gets you one of the best gaming laptops available that include NVIDIA's latest RTX 2070 mobile GPU at an incredible price.

Razer Blade 15 Base Edition RTX 2070 gaming laptop Now: $1,499.99 | Was: $1,999.99 | Savings: $500 (25%)

Loaded with NVIDIA's RTX 2070 Max-Q and Intel's 10th Gen i7, the Razer Blade 15 Base Edition offers an excellent mobile gaming platform out of the box. Usually starting at $2,000, this deal takes 25% off a stellar gaming laptop built for high performance 1080p gameplay.

View Deal

Running off a 10th Gen Intel i7 paired with NVIDIA's latest RTX 2070, the Blade 15 is an excellent gaming rig that provides enough horsepower to handle 144Hz 1080p gaming.

Spec'd with a 512GB SSD as well as 16GB DDR4 RAM as well, Razer's flagship mobile gaming rig offers a solid future-proof build if you aren't in a rush for 4K gaming.

While you may want to upgrade the SSD at some point, at this price point the 512GB storage capacity is a generous amount. Games will fill this up fairly quickly though, so don't be afraid to check out our best SSD guide for some inspiration on an upgrade.

There's also a flurry of other discounts on Razer Blade 15 gaming laptops, with price drops of up to $500 on select models. Check out some of the other Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop deals today.

Today's Hottest Deals

Find some of the best deals happening right now at your favorite retailers. We cover the hottest deals around the net every day, from tech to home, outdoor gear and more. You'll find the best offers of the day right here!

Editor's Recommendations

We at T3 want to help you find the best deals on your favorite products. For more news, reviews, and great deals – as well as helpful buying guides – check out the articles below: