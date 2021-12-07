Amerisleep's best mattress deal of the year is still going strong

If you're hoping to find a good mattress on sale this weekend, then Amerisleep just may be the place to shop. They are still offering a great deal as a follow up to their Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals that offers up to $699 in savings.

Using promo code CM300, shoppers can save a great deal on one of the best mattresses available today. Matching their previous Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, this is an offer well worth a look if you're looking to try a premium mattress cheap.

Amerisleep is one of the leading bed-in-a-box brands that's all the rage these days, shipping complete hybrid and memory foam mattress direct to your door.

Combining the softness of state-of-the-art memory foam with the sturdiness and support of a box spring, Amerisleep mattresses are hands down some of the best on the market. Usually running anywhere from $1,000 and up, this deal gives you the chance to grab a brand new mattress at a great price.

You'll need to use promo code CM300 at checkout, but the good news is you'll also receive 2 free queen size memory foam pillows at no extra cost. That's a nice $130 value at no charge to you, and sweetens the deal with a set of comfy pillows to match your new mattress.

Amerisleep often discounts their mattress anywhere from 10% to 15%, so this limited time sale is definitely worth a look. It'll be some time before you see Amerisleep mattresses this cheap, so if you're serious about upgrading that old lumpy mattress into something more comfortable, this is the deal to take advantage of.

