T3 drives: The Ford Mustang

Introduction

Despite the Ford Mustang sporting one of the most recognisable nameplates in the world, it has never actually been officially sold in Europe.

Brits desperate to get their fix have previously had to hunt for one of the 4,000 models that somehow found their way to these shores via specialist importers.

But that's all about to change because Ford is gearing up to launch the first global Mustang in 50 years, which will sit in showrooms up and down the country sporting the unbelievably reasonable price tag of £28,995.

Euro 'Stang comes in two distinct flavours: a 2.3-litre EcoBoost model with 312bhp and a stonking, all-American 5.0-litre V8 that develops an eye-watering 415bhp and slurps fuel like a thirsty camel.

But which is best? We tested both to find out.