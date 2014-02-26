By Max Parker
MWC review: best tech from the show
The best tablets, wearables and more from Mobile World Congress in Barcelona
Google's new smartphone prototype is in interesting prospect, not because it has an uber high-res display or futuristic internals, but because of the arrangement of cameras and sensors that cover the back of the device. By using these, along with some clever apps on the device, Tango can measure depth, track objects and offer real time 3-D mapping. This sort of tech is normally reserved for large, power hungry devices, so managing to cram it all in a device not much bigger than a regular phone is quite something.
10-inch Android tablets have never quite caught on the way the iPad has, be it down to features, price or the amount of apps available. Sony, though, is trying to change that with the Xperia Z2. While the Z1 was a stellar tablet entry, the Z2 pushes things further with a brand new Live Colour LED display that Sony claims has the largest colour gamut of any tablet on the market. There's also a top of the line quad-core Snapdragon processor, a 1080p front facing camera, 8-rear snapper and it's completely waterproof, not just water resistant.
Price: £499 | Sony
Weighing in at a mere 27g, the first thing you'll notice about the Gear Fit is the screen. It's all screen and it's one of the first times we've gazed upon a curved screen device where the curve actually helps the product, instead of just making it look pretty. Aside from this the band connects to your Samsung smartphone, giving you glancable info on your wrist and a quick way to access all of the S-Health features. There's a heart rate monitor tucked on the back and there should be around 100 apps at launch.
Price: TBA | Release: TBA | T3 Hands-on
While many smartwatches go for substance over style, the Ibis is trying to be a clever wrist accessory that you wouldn't be ashamed wearing to a fancy shindig. It's constructed out of stainless steel, crystal and there's even a fully functioning analogue watch face. But, it is not all about the look though, as this thing runs a version of Android, packs Bluetooth 4.0, Wi-Fi and USB, plus the display is a touch enabled OLED.
Price: TBA | Creoir
This new app from HTC is neither a game, nor a new fitness tracker or even a different way of accessing your media, it's not even something you'll probably use everyday, yet it could end up being the most important app you ever download on your smartphone. By taking power from your device, only when it's being charged and connected to Wi-Fi, the app can help researchers all over the world complete tasks much quicker and at a cheaper cost.
Free | HTC
Slightly futuristic and definitely something we haven't seen before, the TalkBand turns the fitness band on its head with a pop-out 1.4-inch screen that doubles as a Bluetooth earpiece. Aside from taking calls, the display will keep you up-to-date with your daily activities, monitoring your sleep and alerting you to any notifications that come through to your paired smartphone. Hidden under the strap is a USB connector for charging, which can be done in less than two hours and then it'll last about six days before you have to plug it in again.
Price: TBA | Huawei
Ford has unveiled the Focus at MWC 2014, bringing with it a whole heap of tech advances including an 8-inch high-res touch screen and hands-free parking.
Two new voice-controlled apps will run with its SYNC 2 AppLink in-car technology - Parkopedia and Aupeo! Parkopedia enables searches by closest location or cheapest location and pulls information from a constantly updated database that covers 3,000 towns and cities in 20 countries across Europe. Meanwhile, Aupeo! allows drivers to search over 200 worldwide radio stations by artist, genre or period.
We first saw this Smartband and the accompanying Lifelog app back at CES, but at MWC we've managed to learn a few more details about the day tracking accessory. The first device powered by Sony's new Core fitness tech, this will cover all the usual fitness band bases – like sleep monitoring, step counting, calorie burning, plus it'll also act as a remote for smartphone media playback.
Price: £79.99 | Sony
If oral health is top of your agenda (and why wouldn't it be?) this brand-new brush will help improve your daily routine, while also letting your share your vital stats straight to your dentist (yeh, you read that right). Through Bluetooth, the 7000 will connect to an app on your smartphone and give you exact timings for how you work on each corner of your mouth. At the end of the two minutes you'll be graded on your technique, so you can improve the next time.
Price: TBA | Oral-B
This concept, which Fujitsu hopes will make its way to tablets in 2015, should give displays much more useful haptic feedback. The ultrasonic system varies the friction between your finger and the glass of the screen, giving a realistic rough feeling when you interact with it.
If you're a super efficient on-the-go worker, you'll know how valuable a reliable and speedy MiFi (mobile Wi-Fi) device is, so your interest will no doubt be perked by the E5786, which is the world's fastest MiFi. Offering Cat 6 LTE, download speeds of 300Mbps, upload speeds of 100Mbps and support for 10 connected devices, your only issue will be finding a network that offers all this speed.
Price: TBA | Huawei
Blurring the lines even further between tablets and smartphones, the MediaPad X1 is a very compact 7-inch tablet, boasting the same 1,920 x 1,200 resolution as the Nexus 7, but it can also makes phone calls. There's also a large 5,000mAh battery, 1.6GHz quad-core Cortex-A9 CPU, 2GB of RAM, 13-megapixel rear facing snapper and a MicroSD card slot. At 239g, it's the lightest 7-inch slate and it's also the narrowest at just 103.9mm wide.
Price: TBA | Huawei
In 2005 the maximum size of a Micro SD card was 128MB, fast forward 10 years and that has grown considerably – to a whopping 128GB. San Disk's latest miniature miracle is aimed at supported Android handsets, like the new Samsung Galaxy S5, and it'll ensure you have enough music and movies for even the longest of trips.
Price: $199 | Sandisk
In the first major appearance after being acquired by Facebook for a wallet busting $19 billion, WhatsApp announced that it would it be expanding its chat service to support voice chat. You can currently send short voice messages through the service, but adding in full calling support will really boost its already massive user base.
Free | WhatsApp