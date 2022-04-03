Best TVs for PS5 in 2022, for every budget

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

When you're looking for the best TVs for PS5, there's a lot to consider and weigh up. We don't all have unlimited funds, so first off is that all important budget vs size debate. And then tied into that is the whether you want support for the PS5's next-gen HDMI 2.1 features such as VRR and 4K 120Hz (which we'll explain in a moment).

Balancing these is how you'll find the best PS5 TV for you. Is a smaller TV with the latest features the best way to spend your budget? Or is bigger better and are you happy with low lag and good image quality as long as you can game in 65 or 75 inches? When you are looking for the best gaming TV, the good news is that there's plenty of choice out there. The bad is that it can get overwhelming – so we've created a list of top TVs taking specifically the PS5's features into account, along with prices, and our experience reviewing them.

Also important to note is that Sony's own TV range now includes some models that branded 'Perfect for PlayStation 5.' This means that they include an excellent Auto HDR Tone Mapping feature, which is unique to these TVs, as well as full support for the PS5's other gaming features.

Our list includes some of the best OLED TVs, as well as some of the best TVs under £1000 and best TVs under $1000 – whatever you're looking for, there's an ideal TV for PS5 here!

Best TVs for PS5: key features explained

HDMI 2.1: This is the latest version of the connection tech. It looks just like older HDMI ports, but can handle 4K 120Hz, VRR and ALLM – which we'll explain in a moment. Here's our full HDMI 2.1 guide, if you want more info.

4K 120Hz: The PS5 is able to play certain games at 4K resolution at 120 frames per second, which makes things super-clear and responsive. In order to actually see this on your TV, though, your TV needs two things: it has has to have a 4K screen capable of refreshing at 120Hz (120 times per second), and it has to have an HDMI 2.1 connector, because it's too much data for older versions of HDMI to handle. We have a more in-depth 4K 120Hz explainer here, if you want to dig in.

VRR (Variable Refresh Rate): This technology enables the PS5 to tell the TV when it should refresh and show a new frame, instead the refresh happening at set regular intervals. This means that games can vary their framerate slightly with their being any weird graphical glitches from the fact that they're out of sync with the TV – which means games can be more flexible with including fancier graphics, or can run at higher framerates than usual. If that seems confusing, here's our full VRR explained guide, including a video. The PS5 will support the HDMI 2.1 version of VRR only (it's coming soon in an update), but not FreeSync or G-Sync, which are the same concept implemented differently.

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode): This means the PS5 tells the TV to switch into a 'gaming' mode, where less image processing is applied, but it means every frame the PS5 creates is shown on the TV screen more quickly – making games more responsive. Again, it's an HDMI 2.1 feature, though TVs without HDMI often support it, or have their own version of it.

Auto HDR Tone Mapping: A feature unique to Sony Bravia XR TVs, and it means constant communication between your console and the TV to map the lightest and darkest parts of a game's HDR to the lightest and darkest that your TV can manage, so you get the best HDR range at any time. Basically, it makes games look better.

Best TVs for PS5 2022: the list

(Image credit: Sony)

We’re not just saying it. The flagship A90J is officially labelled ‘Perfect for PlayStation 5’ which means it includes Sony’s proprietary Auto HDR Tone Mapping feature. This means Dolby Vision-style HDR finessing as the PS5 and TV work together to deliver detail even at maximum brightness and darkness.

And this isn’t just the best Sony TV for PS5, it might be the best Sony 4K TV ever. As we said in our 5 star T3 Platinum Award winning Sony A90J review , the “combination of a new high-brightness panel and sophisticated new processing engine yields pictures that can consistently only be described as breathtaking. Or beautiful. Or maybe breathtakingly beautiful.”

The clarity of the HDR images has to be seen to be believed here so if you’re looking for a TV to show the true delights of Horizon Forbidden West’s lush apocalypse or the details of a GT7 cockpit, there’s no better way to experience PS5. The Sony A90J also has full HDMI 2.1 support on two of its HDMI ports meaning you can make the most of 4K 120fps and even VRR when it arrives on PS5. The gaming mode is ultra-responsive, and if you want to plug in a soundbar, there’s eARC support on HDMI 3 for lossless Dolby Atmos on compatible systems. If money’s no object, this is absolutely the best TV for PS5.

(Image credit: Sony )

If the A90J flagship ticks all of your boxes but you don’t feel like selling an internal organ to pay for it, the more affordable Sony X90J will absolutely do you right. There’s no OLED panel but the X90J still has Sony’s Auto HDR Tone Mapping for excellent detail even in the brightest and darkest areas of the screen.

The X90J’s visuals happily pop colourfully which, as we said in our Sony X90J review , is “thanks to its Cognitive Processor XR and the XR Triluminos Pro engine used to sweeten the TV's saturation and hue in a way that's especially pleasing to the human eye.”

4K imagery is handled deftly here and two HDMI 2.1 ports are on hand for 4K at 120fps gaming and that inevitable VRR update for PS5 from Sony. In our review, we were particularly impressed by just how smooth 4K at 120fps looks on the X90J. The sound is a little lacklustre here but, as with the A90J, HDMI 3 has eARC support for full Dolby Atmos passthrough to a compatible soundbar.

If you want to make the most of every advanced PS5 feature on a more mid-range set, this is the one to get.

(Image credit: LG)

Released in 2021, the LG C1 is still officially one of our favourite gaming TVs, because it's come down in price so much, and delivers full HDMI 2.1 support across all HDMI ports, so it's totally future-proof. And it's available in a 48-inch size, which is smaller than many TVs her – though the LG C2 offers a 42-inch size.

LG’s Game Optimizer mode means speedy access to display settings to see exactly how it's performing, too. There’s even a Game Genre selection to let you change the picture processing depending on what kind of game you’re playing. This is especially useful for focussing on boosting FPS response time.

Picture wise, this is less bright than the new LG C2 with the OLED Evo panel but unless you’re watching in a very brightly lit room, you’ll still be bowled over by the performance. As we said in our LG C1 review “the C1 really rocked us back on our couch. We expect perfect blacks and nuanced near black performance, but there’s a new found smoothness to the C1’s colour, an unerring sharpness to its images (and not just with native 4K, but upscaled Full HD too), that’s often breathtaking.”

(Image credit: Sony)

If you’re looking for an affordable TV that still comes with HDMI 2.1 functionality, Sony’s X85J is a brilliant buy that isn’t going to break the bank. There are even two HDMI 2.1 ports for 4K at 120fps, so you can plug in your Xbox as well as your PS5, and you can embrace the PS5’s VRR capabilities when they arrive.

The Sony X1 image processor here is the same one that’s in Sony’s high end 2020 TVs so while it’s not the latest, it’s no slouch when it comes to strong HDR colours and contrast – however, it doesn't support the Auto HDR Tone Mapping function that the X90J and A90J offer.

Dolby Vision and HDR10 are both included for HDR support, and the X85J is also a great all rounder when you’re not using your PS5. There’s Apple AirPlay support for streaming and a built-in Chromecast to make sure that Android users aren’t left out either. All in all, it’s an exceptionally strong LCD TV with bonus new-gen console compatibility.

However, we've noticed that the 43-inch model is already very hard to come by, because a replacement model is on the way – if you see one, consider grabbing it!

(Image credit: Samsung)

Oh hello, mini-LED. The QN85A is the most affordable of Samsung’s ‘Neo-QLED’ range, which uses smaller (mini, you might say) LEDs so that it can pack in more light behind the panel, making it brighter for stunning HDR. It also means that it can dim the backlight in specific areas more precisely, for better contrast overall than other LED TVs.

This means it’s perfect for showing off just what your PS5 can do. The only downside is that there’s only one HDMI 2.1 port, so if you'll stick with just the PS5 from the next-gen gaming options, plugging in here delivers exceptional picture performance. As we say in our five-star Samsung QN85A review , “The precision of the backlighting means even fine white text on a black background is stable and controlled, with negligible blooming or haloing, and thanks to white tones that are just as varied and detailed as their black equivalents (plus poppingly bright when required), contrasts are very wide too.”

Add in Samsung’s assured Tizen operating system for when you’re not mid-game and this is an impressive offering. The brightness in particular means it's better suited to playing in living rooms that tend to get a lot of sunlight, since the image will cut through ambient light and reflections better – this is the big downside of OLED TVs.

(Image credit: Samsung)

6. Samsung AU7100 Best super-cheap TV for PS5 – but without HDMI 2.1 Specifications Screen size: 43, 50, 55, 58, 65, 70, 75, 85 inches Display technology: Edge-lit LED LCD HDMI ports: 3 HDMI 2.1 ports: 0 4K 120Hz support: No VRR HDMI 2.1 support: No ALLM support: Yes Reasons to buy + Super low input lag + Detailed 4K images + Good contrast for the price Reasons to avoid - No HDMI 2.1 for VRR or 4K 120Hz - No Dolby Vision

First things first, the Samsung AU7100 doesn’t have HDMI 2.1 functionality, so if you’re only thinking about 4K gaming at 120fps, you’ll need to go elsewhere. But we wanted to make sure there's an option here cheaper than the Sony X85J offers, and the Samsung AU7100 is still a gamer's friend.

It's geared towards super low input lag for those twitchy sessions, and delivers a choice of eight screen sizes, including a ridiculously affordable 75-inch screen. The black tones of course cant reach OLED levels, but detail is high and, as we said in our five-star Samsung AU7100 review , “‘Confident’ is as good a way as any to describe the way the AU7100 defines edges and handles on-screen motion. The set-up menus here aren’t all that extensive (which is, in some ways, a mercy) but they’re more than capable of allowing you to extract smooth, persuasive movement from pictures.”

If you want the most bang for your buck, your PS5 will still look and feel great here. No other cheap model offers HDMI 2.1, so when you look at these kind of prices, it's all about the image quality and latency, and this excels at both.

(Image credit: LG)

7. LG C2 The best TV for PS5 that comes in a 42 inch model Specifications Screen size: 42, 48, 55, 65, 77, 83 inches Display technology: OLED HDMI ports: 4 HDMI 2.1 ports: 4 4K 120Hz support: Yes VRR HDMI 2.1 support: Yes ALLM support: Yes Reasons to buy + Four HDMI 2.1 ports + Premium features even at small sizes + OLED Evo brings more brightness to OLED… Reasons to avoid - …except smaller screens - New model, so currently expensive

If you need to play in a bedroom, office or other gaming-friendly room, and you need a smaller screen, then the first 42-inch OLED TV is your friend. The follow up to the LG C1 (see further down), which topped our list of the best gaming TV , the LG C2 delivers more of the same superior HDMI 2.1 support on all four ports and has a new upgraded OLED panel in larger sizes.

The OLED Evo panel increases brightness by 20% across most models, but the 42-inch and 48-inch models don't benefit from this currently. You'll have to settle for the same kind of brightness that earned its predecessor five stars… you'll be okay.

LG’s OLEDs have long been T3 favourites for their incredible picture quality and game modes, and the LG C2 is no different with full HDMI 2.1 features for gaming at 4K 120fps and with VRR. The LG C2 once again packs in a rich suite of features at an affordable OLED price point, making this a perfect choice if you’re plugging in an Xbox Series S in too, for Dolby Vision gaming.

(Image credit: Samsung)

8. Samsung QN95B Unbelievable image quality and total HDMI 2.1 support Specifications Screen size: 55, 65, 75, 85 inches Display technology: Mini-LED LCD HDMI ports: 4 HDMI 2.1 ports: 4 4K 120Hz support: Yes VRR HDMI 2.1 support: Yes ALLM support: Yes Reasons to buy + The brightest TV here by a long way + Astounding mini-LED contrast + Top-tier gaming features Reasons to avoid - Pricey - No Dolby Vision

If nothing but the brightest and best will do, the 2022 Samsung flagship QN95B has frankly astounding mini-LED picture quality but, of course, it comes at a cost. And that cost is 'all your money'. Image-wise, Samsung’s AI processor of 20 neural networks combine with local dimming zones and more focused light transmission to create unparalleled HDR picture quality.

As we said in our Samsung QN95B review “The QN95B is as big on gaming as it is on video. All four of its HDMI ports can handle the latest 4K at 120Hz and variable refresh rate features – including the AMD Freesync Premium Pro and (although it’s not officially stated) Nvidia G-Sync versions. The Game preset, meanwhile, can get input lag down to just 10.4ms – though handily Samsung provides options for trading a little more lag for a few more picture enhancement features if a game you’re playing doesn’t depend on lightning-fast reactions.”

A Game Dashboard is even on hand for speedy settings changes to get things just the way you want them. Whether you want to game or maximise your movie watching, the QN95B has you covered or, y’know, perfectly lit.

(Image credit: LG)

9. LG G2 The best OLED image quality, with PS5 features supported Specifications Screen size: 55, 65, 77, 83, 97 inches Display technology: OLED HDMI ports: 4 HDMI 2.1 ports: 4 4K 120Hz support: Yes VRR HDMI 2.1 support: Yes ALLM support: Yes Reasons to buy + Sublime HDR pictures + Dolby Vision and Atmos + HDMI 2.1 functionality Reasons to avoid - Wall-mount only out of the box - Expensive Today's Best Deals Check Amazon 220 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

It’s official. The 2022 LG G2 is, as of this writing, the best OLED on the planet. In our five-star LG G2 review , we use words like ‘sublime’ and sentences such as “the best HDR images we’ve ever seen.”

This is all down to LG’s latest panel and what it’s calling Brightness Booster Max technology to bring nearly higher brightness than basically any OLED TV ever, even in movie and gaming modes where less processing is applied. Given that brightness has been the only downside to OLED tech, LG seem to have cracked how to deliver exceptional HDR imagery with bright and vibrant colours.

Sharp and detailed picture quality comes courtesy of LG’s latest processor and the G2 is perfect for PS5 and Xbox Series X thanks to its four HDMI 2.1 ports. There’s full support for 4K at 120fps as well as VRR and ALLM automatically switches the TV to the Game Optimiser Mode when it detects a console. Oh, and the input lag is 9.4ms so it’s never going to be the game’s fault when you miss a shot or misjudge that corner.

The only downsides are that price and the fact that you’ll need to buy a stand if you don't want to wall-mount, because the G2 only includes a special flush wall-mount in the box.