Best TV deals this Amazon Prime Day – screens big and small at low prices

The summer heat has arrived in tandem with one of the hottest sales periods of the year – Amazon Prime Day. We're now into day two of the four-day sale.

The event runs until the end of Friday 26 June, so there'll be plenty of opportunity to buy some greatly discounted products – if you've not melted from the heatwave by then anyway.

With the World Cup now in full flow, maybe you're looking for a new set ahead of the finals – here's our 3 World Cup TV Picks – or perhaps you've just been waiting on discounts for a new set ahead of the summer.

Well, you're in the right place, as this Amazon Prime Day live blog is here to cover off the best TV deals only – from big to small, there's something for everyone. Check out all our best picks below:

43-inch

Save 47% (£200) Amazon Ember 4-Series TV – 43-inch: was £429.99 now £229.99 at Amazon While my Amazon no.1 recommendation is the brand's Mini-LED option, if you've got less cash to work with then how about this 43-inch model from further down the brand's range? It still delivers 4K resolution and HDR10+ high dynamic range compatibility (but no Dolby Vision), so your movies and shows will look great. Next-gen gamers wanting the upper echelons of refresh rates won't find the 60Hz panel quite up to scratch for their needs, though. The LED backlight technology at work here isn't going to rival OLED for precision accuracy or black levels, but that's the trade-off in price – and, at this kind of money, it's a huge deal that'll still please most people.

50-inch

Save 52% (£310) Xiaomi TV F Pro – 50-inch: was £599 now £289 at Amazon When we reviewed Xiaomi's TV earlier this year, the question was whether it served as "the big screen budget TV of choice?". Well, now it's even cheaper, so ought to be an even more attractive option – although that price drop hasn't happened overnight, it's been dropping slowly over time. That said, Xiaomi's TV has never been cheaper, with this rock bottom price representing great value for a 50-inch size. There's 55-inch and 65-inch options also on offer. So what do you get? This 4K set is well specified, can deliver high dynamic range pictures (HDR – but no Dolby Vision here). What don't you get? Image quality and brightness that a little more spend would provide you – in something like the TCL C7K.

Save 22% (£60) Haier K85 – 43-inch: was £269.99 now £209.99 at Amazon Haier isn't only aiming at the top of the TV tree, however, with smaller and even more affordable sets as part of its all-new UK range. And this one, the K85 at 43-inches, is an ideal match for what many will be seeking. It's a 4K panel, so delivers all the resolution you'll need at this smaller scale, with built-in Fire TV handling Freely for great UK streaming straight out of the box. With over a fifth slashes from its price – and Amazon is awarding an additional £20 back, if you Redeem its promotion – you won't find this for as low a price even direct from Haier. A great little deal if you're seeking a smaller screen that'll rival Amazon's own TV line-up for quality and price.

55-inch