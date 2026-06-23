Now that Amazon Prime Day sales have got into full swing, there's a rare Sonos discount on the company's cheapest Wi-Fi speaker – bringing it to a new price low.

Check out the Sonos Era 100 SL deal here

The Sonos Era 100 SL is akin to the Era 100 original, except it cuts out the microphone and therefore voice control for the sake of savings – which'll suit many just perfectly.

Save 16% (£27.45) Sonos Era 100 SL: was £169 now £141.55 at Amazon The Sonos Era 100 was already good value, but the SL version brought that down to a lower price – and this discount brings it to a record level. Great as a standalone Wi-Fi speaker, purchased as a pair for stereo, or even linked to a Sonos home theatre setup for extra value – it's a very versatile product. No, you don't get voice control here, but that's largely the point of this product – as there's a big market for microphone-free, just as this product proves.

The Era 100 SL only arrived in March of this year, so it's only been on the shelves for around three months – hence any kind of discount having been a rarity.

You can grab the Amazon deal on either the black finish (as above) or the white model (separate link here for that) with the discount remaining exactly the same – with 16% off the original price.

What I particularly like about Amazon's deal – as I've written about in 7 Mistakes To Avoid On Amazon Prime Day – is the ability to use the Monthly Payments option.

This interest-free option means you can secure the Era 100 SL for just £28.31 up front, then pay an additional four instalments over the next four months to clear the balance.

There's no credit agreement, no paperwork, no catches – Amazon simply debits your bank or credit card at a set date each month. If there's a payment card error then you can change this without incurring any additional fees.

If I was buying a Sonos Era 100 SL right now, that's precisely how I'd go about it, spreading the cost. Personally, I'd buy a pair and use them with a Sonos soundbar setup for true surround sound – at a lower price.