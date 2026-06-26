As a Switch 2 superfan, Nintendo's sudden discount is most welcome

The Switch 2 is among my most-used gadgets this year – and that's more than a full year after the console initially launched. Can you believe it?

Compared to my PlayStation 5 it gets more of my time. And don't start me on the Xbox Series X, which I've not switched on for probably a couple of years now.

In a welcome turn, however, Nintendo's console has seen a welcome little discount as part of Amazon's sale – so you can get it cheaper than it's been throughout 2026.

Check out the Switch 2 discount deal

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If you were to buy one from Amazon within the Prime Day period – i.e. before the end of Friday 26 June – then you'd also have spent over the £80 threshold for an automated £20 voucher to spend next month.

Save 4% (£15.05) Nintendo Switch 2 console: was £385 now £369.95 at Amazon By no means is this a giant discount, but console pricing is only increasing in general – Xbox just announced a big rise – so any cut is a bonus to embrace. Besides, the Switch 2 is worth every penny at full price, so being able to get a little discount to get you into the system in the first place is most welcome indeed.

I know a lot of people had been reluctant to pick up a Switch 2 at launch day. One, because it was nigh-on impossible to get stock. Two, because some were doubtful of the games line-up for day one.

I, however, have loved the first-party games coming out – and you won't get those Nintendo gems anywhere else. Mario Kart World still remains epic fun. The unsung Welcome Tour is well worth having, too.

More recently, however, we've been treated to additional all-new gems. From the joyous Yoshi And The Mysterious Book, to Donkey Kong: Bananza, these two titles alone warrant getting hold of Nintendo's console.

Even many of the remakes feel, to me at least, like all-new games. Star Fox is the most recent example, which I can barely believe is based on the 30-year-old original. One of the greatest Zelda games ever is also due at the end of this year, in Ocarina of Time.

All of which is to say: the Switch 2 has heaps of quality on board already, with more to come, and if you've survived the heatwave and fancy treating yourself on payday then I've not seen a better deal on the console this year.