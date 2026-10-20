Apple Arcade still essential to Apple's gaming plans, as it gives "players the freedom to play how they want"

Quick Summary Apple Arcade remains important to the company's expanding plans for gaming. The head of the App Store explained the subscription service will continue to offer a different way to play, while new premium games also arrive on iOS to purchase.

Apple's gaming strategy has changed in the last few years, not least thanks to its devices becoming more capable.

Not only are Apple silicon-toting MacBooks more capable of playing AAA games, but iPhone and iPad models are no longer restricted to simple mobile titles.

We've had the likes of Death Stranding and Resident Evil Village release on iOS in the last few years, and later this month No Man's Sky will join the list. What's more, the sci-fi hit will include 10 years-worth of downloadable content when it does arrive.

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It's a strategy that seems to be gaining momentum. More developers and publishers want to exploit Apple's platforms and its growing base of gamers, now that the games themselves are capable of running almost as well as they do on console.

But where does that leave Apple Arcade? Most premium games will not be released on the service – at least not on day one. With a greater focus on iPhone and iPad as bone fide gaming devices, will Apple Arcade continue?

The answer is a resounding "yes". Speaking in an interview with Polygon, Apple's head of App Store Worldwide, Carson Oliver, was keen to stress that Apple Arcade is going nowhere: "We want to give developers a trusted place to reach users around the world, support them at each stage, and help them build successful businesses," he said.

"To achieve that goal, we provide developers with flexible business model options. That means a breakthrough phenomenon like Balatro can thrive as a premium download, and it can also find a home as part of the Apple Arcade service.

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"The important thing is that we give developers the flexibility to make the best choice for every game and players the freedom to play how they want."

An Apple Arcade subscription costs £6.99 / $6.99 per month for access to hundreds of mobile games. They work across iPhone, iPad, Mac and, in many cases, Apple TV 4K. And they have no hidden fees or advertising.

Some of them are big name releases you'd find on console and PC too – including Sid Meier's Civilization 7, Dredge, Stardew Valley, and Cult of the Lamb.

And with the likes of Vampire Crawlers, Absolum, and Sifu arriving on the App Store soon as premium titles, it shows that Apple's only getting started in gaming. There is plenty yet to come.