The best retro gaming deal of Prime Day is back with even more free games – this handheld just keeps on coming

I wrote about a whole load of retro gaming deals during the recent Prime Day week, with the community treated to bucket-loads of bargains. But the most popular by far was the cheap-as-chips offer on the R36S.

This gaming handheld might not be the most powerful or famous, but is capable of emulating up to original PlayStation games and comes with many thousands of classic games on a microSD card. What's not to like at just £30.99?

R36S Retro Gaming Handheld: £30.99 at Amazon Coming with a claimed 25,000+ games on a 128GB microSD card, the R36S continues to be available at its Prime Day price. There are many hundreds of hours of fun you can have for one low price.

One retailer is still selling the R36S for its Prime Day price, and so you can still snag the biggest retro gaming deal even after the event has long ended.

The only caveat is that shipping might take a little longer, although the exact same model is also available from another retailer for just £2 more – at £32.99. And this one is Prime-enabled so is eligible for next day delivery.

Stock is running low though, so you'll need to be quick to secure yours.

What is the R36S retro gaming handheld and is it worth it?

The R36S is a decently spec'ed gaming handheld with a 3.5-inch 640 x 480 4:3 display. It runs on the Rockchip RK3326 processor, which has been the bedrock of retro gaming devices for a few years.

That means it is capable of playing all the 8-bit and 16-bit games comfortably – such as NES, SNES, Master System and Mega Drive – as well as original PlayStation titles.

You might even be able to eke a bit of PSP or N64 gaming out of it.

Most suppliers include a card filled with dubiously sourced ROMs (the games) and so it comes largely plug-and-play.