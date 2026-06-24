David Beckham's headphones of choice just dropped to their lowest-ever price

If you've been looking for an exceptional pair of headphones – despite the warm weather! – then look no further. Yes, eyes off Beckham, please, much as he makes these 5-star over-ears look even more appealing.

Bowers & Wilkins has long made the best over-ear cans for the luxury market. The brand has Becks on the team as an ambassador, too, with the latest PX7 S3 (plus the even-higher-end Px8 S2) part of his repertoire.

Check out the B&W PX7 S3 new low price