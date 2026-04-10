DJI's ultra-popular beginner drone with 4k video is back to its lowest ever price at a major UK retailer
DJI Mini 4K is 30% off on Amazon
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DJI is rumoured to be working on the successor to one of its more popular beginner drones, the Mini 4K, which might explain why Amazon keeps selling the drone at such a low price. It was £100 cheaper at the end of March, then jumped all the way back up to £329, but now the Mini 4K is down again to its all-time low price.
Whether the DJI Lito arrives anytime soon doesn't change the fact that this is a very good price for a drone that shoots 4K video and stays airborne for over 30 minutes. No wonder the Mini 4K has been selling like hotcakes over the years! So much drone for so little money.
DJI’s Mini 4K is a sub-249g drone built for beginners that captures smooth 4K footage on a three-axis gimbal. With up to 31 minutes of flight time, QuickShots modes and solid long-range transmission, it’s an easy way into aerial shooting. Save £100 on Amazon.
DJI's tiny flyer shoots crisp 4K video at up to 30fps via a 1/2.3-inch sensor, with a three-axis mechanical gimbal keeping things steady when conditions get a bit breezy.
It also captures RAW stills, supports 4x digital zoom, and features DJI’s QuickShots modes, letting it pull off cinematic moves on its own. Each of the two included batteries offers up to 31 minutes of flight time, giving you plenty of airtime before needing to land.
DJI’s O2 transmission system maintains a solid connection, with a claimed range of up to 10km in optimal conditions.
Beginner-friendly features like one-tap takeoff, auto Return-to-Home, and stable hovering take the stress out of flying, while built-in panorama modes make it easy to capture wide, sweeping shots.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator for T3.com and T3 Magazine, where he works as Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, action cameras, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019.
His work has also appeared on TechRadar and Fit&Well, and he has collaborated with creators such as Garage Gym Reviews. Matt has served as a judge for multiple industry awards, including the ESSNAwards. When he isn’t running, cycling or testing new kit, he’s usually roaming the countryside with a camera or experimenting with new audio and video gear.
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