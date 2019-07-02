Why wait for Amazon Prime Day? This Echo Show 5 deal is a smart home super-saver

We love Amazon's Echo Show range of screen-toting smart home hubs here at T3, which deliver all the benefits of an Echo smart speaker but with the added functionality that a display brings.

From watching movies and TV shows, to making video calls, and through to reading and watching the latest news and weather reports, by adding a screen to a smart home hub you really expand what it is capable of doing for you.

Which is why this excellent multi-pack saving deal on the excellent Amazon Echo Show 5 smart display has really caught our attention, as it allows you pick up a brace of the top-rated hubs with a very welcome £25 discount and it's available at that price whether you are a Prime member or not. Check out the full details of the deal below.

Amazon Echo Show 5 | Buy 2, Save £25 | £159.98 | Now £134.98

If you pick up two Amazon Echo Show 5 smart home displays right now then you can save £25 off the total cost, taking the outlay down from £159.99 to a much more palatable £134.98. There's no special code or conditions, either, simply add two Echo Show 5s to your basket and then, at checkout, the £25 saving is automatically applied. Oh, and the deal is available with totally free delivery, too.

