T3 Agenda: Dell's 4K Ultra HD high-brightness laser projector, Philips’ new EverPlay range and more

The Thursday edition of everyone's favourite tech news round-up features a world first from Dell and its 4K Ultra HD projector, Philips' new EverPlay speaker range and more...

Dell Unveils World’s First 4K Ultra HD High-Brightness Laser Projector

Dell has been very busy of late unveiling new products and devices across its ranges, and its carrying on that trend with the announcement of an advanced 4K laser projector with Ultra HD ultra-short throw high-brightness technology. This world first product offers stunning image quality with lamp-free maintenance and wireless collaboration, all in one powerful package.

With true 4K Ultra HD resolution and HDR compatibility, you can enjoy 8.3M pixels of eye-popping colour. From only 4-inches away from the wall, the S718QL projects a 100-inch image so if you're using to make a presentation you can stand in front of the projector without blinding lights or distracting shadows.

It can project wirelessly from up to four different devices simultaneously or run Microsoft Office and 4K multimedia files directly from a USB, while Bluetooth connectivity enables audio from Bluetooth-compatible sound systems, no wires necessary.

The Dell Advanced 4K Laser Projector (S718QL) will be available to purchase from 24 July 2017. No confirmation on pricing yet, but Dell has said these will be revealed around its launch.

Take the beat with you with Philips’ new EverPlay range

Never stray far from your favourite tunes with the new EverPlay range of Bluetooth speakers from Philips. These three sleek models offer compact size, a clean tone and a stable Bluetooth connected for uninterrupted audio on the go.

The range includes the super-compact Philips BT3900 EverPlay, which offers a stable connected up to 30m and durability against dust, shock and water. Don't let its flattened shape fool you - it's got a powerful bass radiator so those tunes won't come off flat.

Then there's the Philips BT6900 EverPlay and the Philips BT7900 EverPlay, which feature a front-firing neodymium speaker, bass radiators for extra bass boost and extension, and an anti-clipping function for loud, distortion-free music. The BT7900 also features a 100-hour Bluetooth power standby time and built-in microphone for hands-free phone calls.

The Philips BT3900 will be available from Argos in July with a price tag of £49.99. The Philips BT6900 will also be available from Argos in July, priced £79.99. Finally, there's the Philips BT7900 available... you guessed it... from Argos in July (it'll retail with an RRP of £89.99).

Keep your playlist protected with these noise-cancelling earphones from B&O PLAY

B&O Play already has some noise-cancelling earphones to its name, but it's now looking to up the ante with a new and improved model - the Beoplay E4 earphones.

The new product features an updated and refined ANC, with the Beoplay E4 suppressing up to 15dB more low frequency noise than the previous model in the range. It also features some rather nifty two-microphone hybrid active noise cancelling technology.

The Beoplay E4 has a far more enhanced design as well – the battery unit is sleeker and more user friendly with a polymer surface to give it greater tactility and durability. And you can expect a comfortable fit, too, with each earpiece being crafted from lightweight aluminium (which make them incredibly robust and scratch resistant).

The B&O Play Beoplay E4 noise cancelling earphones are available now with a price tag of £249.