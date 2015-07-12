Samsung Galaxy Note 5 may launch early to avoid iPhone 6S clash

Samsung may be a dominating force in the tech industry, but there's one company that does make it quake in its boots; Apple. So much in fact, that it's reportedly going to release the Galaxy Note 5 in the summer to avoid it clashing with the next iPhone.

That's according to the Wall Street Journal, which claims launching earlier will give Samsung "some breathing room" before Apple releases its latest handsets (thought to be the iPhone 6S and 6S Plus).

Basically, it appears that Samsung has learnt from its mistake – don't try and compete with Apple. Samsung had high hopes for the Galaxy Note 4 and Note Edge, but they were released so close to the launch of the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus that it hindered their success. As a result, Samsung may have lost millions of potential sales, proving how crucial timing is when it comes to smartphones.

If Samsung were to debut the Galaxy Note 5 in mid-August, then it would give the company a head-start in the race over Apple, which typically releases its shiny new tech in September.

So what can we expect from the Galaxy Note 5? Well, previous leaks suggest the phablet will have a 5.7-inch Super AMOLED display with 2,560 x 1,440 resolution and a 64-bit octa-core Exynos processor.

Like the Galaxy S6, the Note 5 will reportedly get a glass back too. Rumours also claim it will be released in black, silver and white.