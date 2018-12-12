Renew PlayStation Plus membership with this brilliant deal, there won’t be a better price before Christmas

If you own a Playstation 4 but do not have a PS Plus subscription – you're really not taking full advantage of your home console. Membership includes access to a ton of free PS4 and PS3 video games, exclusive discounts from the Playstation Store, and access to online multiplayer modes.

Unfortunately, PS Plus membership can be a little costly. Sony charges £49.99 ($69.99) for a 12-month subscription from its digital store, while physical gift cards for the annual membership just as much – if not more.

Thankfully, CDKeys.com has unleashed a stellar deal on PS Plus membership – comfortably undercutting every other reputable site out there right now.

The online retailer sells its PS Plus memberships as physical gift cards, which are redeemed on the console using a unique code. That means you're able to buy a PS Plus membership to wrap and put under for a loved one this Christmas – something that's considerably harder to do with a digital download direct from Sony.

The retailer is offering discounts on both the US and UK memberships – make sure you select the right one, as PlayStation Plus membership codes are country-specific.

• PlayStation Plus 12-months £38.99 (was £49.99) at CDKeys.com

We're always on the lookout for discounts and price drops to PS Plus memberships, so we have a pretty clear idea of what amounts to a genuinely good deal. And these prices are seriously good. CDKeys.com has also knocked 10% off the price of 3-month subscriptions to PS Plus – reducing the UK price from £19.99 to £17.99, and in the USA down to $23.69.

Based on the last few years, we can't see the prices dropping below this bargain before Christmas rocks around. There might be some similarly priced deals in the new year, but by then it will be too late.