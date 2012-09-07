New 'Sound Bed' features built-in stereo system

Sweet dreams are made of this

By

A new bed frame with built-in speakers promises to be the first to let you fall, literally, sound asleep

The Sound Bed developed by Time4Sleep Ltd has twin stereo speakers and a subwoofer fitted into the headboard and an AUX connection allowing any MP3 player to be connected.

Available in single, double and king sizes, you can adjust the volume and bass settings with the control panel on the side of the bed.

Jonathan Warren, owner of Time4Sleep, said: "This bed frame allows anyone to have their own private music station."

"As our bedrooms become smaller, TV beds and indeed the Sound Bed, are a great way to save on precious space and yet add that little bit of luxury to the home."

