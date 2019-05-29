Last chance to get a FREE PlayStation 4 with this awesome Sony Xperia 1 deal

Sony made a splash with its Xperia 1 flagship launch back in February at the Mobile World Congress tradeshow thanks to its cinematic 21:9 aspect ratio display. After months of waiting, Sony Xperia 1 will finally go on-sale tomorrow, May 30, 2019.

And wait – it gets better. To celebrate the launch, Sony is offering up some brilliant freebies to those who pre-order the flagship device. Retailers including Carphone Warehouse, O2 and Sky Mobile are bundling a free pair of wireless noise-cancelling Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones worth £329 with every Xperia 1.

Given that the Xperia 1 is one of the best possible ways to enjoy cinematic television and movies on-the-go, throwing in a free pair of one of the most popular noise-cancelling over-ear headphones around is a canny move. And a phenomenal free gift for anyone in need of a new phone and a pair of cans.

Not only that, but those who buy the handset from O2 between May 30 and June 30 will be able to rent one film a week for six months from Rakuten TV. Given that each rental typically costs £4.50, that's a serious bonus. You'll also be entered into a competition with a chance to win one of 50 Wena by Sony Smart Bands. Contracts with O2 start from £36.97 a month with £30 upfront for 5GB of 4G data.

But the ultimate freebie has to go to Vodafone, which is throwing in a brand-new PlayStation 4 with its Sony Xperia 1 monthly contracts. Unfortunately, the pre-orders aren't available quite yet, with Vodafone still listing the device as "coming soon" on its online store. The free PS4 also comes with a copy of Marvel's Spider-Man – an exclusive game for the Sony console. To get the Xperia1 and the PS4, you'll need to sign-up for the £54 a month contract, which includes unlimited texts and calls, plus 15GB of 4G data. There's a £49 upfront cost, too.

Find all the latest deals and prices below...