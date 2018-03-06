Instagram your way across Europe with this all expenses paid trip

It's the ultimate summer holiday

By

It's not often the dream summer job comes around, be we think we may have found it. Busabout, an English travel company, is offering a group of social media addicts a trip across Europe.

The best bit? The three-month long holiday will be all-expenses paid, so you won't have to spend a single penny.

The company are looking for four social media-savvy travellers to assemble "The Ultimate Travel Squad". In return, you'll be expected to document every step of the adventure on the brand's social networks and blog.

Busabout claims the "Hop-on Hop-off trip around Europe that will include visiting charming old capitals like Paris and Rome and stunning hidden gems like Lake Bled or San Sebastian.

"You’ll also be able to get your adrenaline levels pumping in the Swiss Alps and top it all off with a week of sailing in the crystal clear waters of the Adriatic coast in Croatia!"

Here's a preview of the itinerary:

If that sounds inviting to you (and let's face it, it totally sounds amazing), you can apply on Busabout's website.

They're looking for one Instagrammer, one Youtuber, one Blogger, and one Snapchat/Insta Stories pro.

Each person will be selected on an individual basis, but groups of tech-savvy pals are being encouraged to apply for the roles together.

Image credit: Busabout

